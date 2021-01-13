All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite struck the winning runs off the only ball he faced as Sydney Sixers beat Sydney Thunder by five wickets under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, to stretch their lead to six points at the top of the Big Bash standings yesterday.
In his only real notable act in the Sydney derby at Manuka Oval, the former West Indies Twenty20 captain struck left arm seamer Daniel Sams to the cover boundary to take Sixers past their revised target of 129 with eight deliveries remaining.
Originally set 167 to win, Sixers had their target amended following heavy rain during the interval, and the 14-over run chase was then guided by opener Josh Philippe who top-scored with 64 of 36 deliveries.
He smashed seven fours and a couple of sixes, posting 50 for the first wicket with Justin Avendano (17) and a further 30 for the fifth wicket with Daniel Christian (15 not out).
With a single run needed for victory, Philippe missed a heave at Sams (2-25) and lost his leg stump but Brathwaite arrived to seal the victory off the very next delivery. The result moved Sixers to 29 points from 10 games with Thunder second on 23 from the same number of games.
Perth Scorchers (20), Adelaide Strikers (20) and Hobart Hurricanes (19) occupy the next three positions in the eight-team table. Sams had earlier scored one of two half-centuries as Thunder reached 166 for six off their 20 overs after being sent in.
England’s Alex Hales top-scored with 54 off 33 deliveries at the top of the order, dominating a 44-run, opening stand with Usman Khawaja (2) and a 38-run third wicket partnership with fellow countryman Sam Billings (15).
When he perished in the 10th over, Sams arrived to lash an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls, posting 28 for the sixth wicket with Ben Cutting (8) and 44 with Nathan McAndrew (17 not out) in an unbroken seventh wicket stand.
Left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe, who opened the bowling, claimed three for 15 but Brathwaite went wicketless from three overs which cost 30 runs.