Gregory Brathwaite will stand in his first Test match as an all-West Indian slate of officials has been named by the ICC to officiate in the three upcoming series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka.
The two teams will play all three formats, starting with the CG Insurance T20 Internationals which began last night at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG).
Former West Indies Test captain Sir Richie Richardson will be the ICC match referee for all matches to be played at CCG and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in Antigua.
The team of match officials will comprise Barbadian Brathwaite, Joel Wilson, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite panel of umpires, as well as Nigel Duguid, Leslie Reifer Jr and Patrick Gustard, who are all members of the Emirates ICC international panel of umpires. Brathwaite’s first Test appointment comes after he has officiated in 44 ODIs and 28 T20Is.
The Test series will also have special significance for Trinidadian Wilson. He will stand in his first Test match in the Caribbean. He has so far officiated in 19 Tests, 66 ODIs and 26 T20Is.
Cricket West Indies said yesterday that due to the logistics challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, all match officials will be from the West Indies due to the ICC temporarily permitting the appointment of locally-based match officials from the Emirates Elite panel of match officials and the Emirates ICC International panel of match officials.
Roland Holder, CWI’s senior manager of cricket operations said: “We have worked over the years to improve the standard of cricket in all areas. It is a just reward for the match officials to be recognised for their hard work by being a part of an all-West Indian match officials team. Everyone at CWI is really happy that they have the opportunity to showcase their skills and we wish them all the very best during the series.”