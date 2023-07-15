West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is hoping for a more pace-friendly wicket in Trinidad, for the second Test against India bowling off on Thursday, at the Queen’s Park Oval.
The opening batter is also backing his side to show more character in the second and final game of the two-match series after “letting down” the fans in the series opener in Dominica when the Caribbean side were beaten in three days, losing by an innings and 141 runs.
“Obviously not the result we wanted. We let ourselves down in the first innings obviously with the bat and that put us behind from the start,” Brathwaite told the media after the first game ended late on Friday.
Asked if he felt his players have the character to bounce back at in the Oval Test, which will be the 100th red-ball game between the two sides, Brathwaite said, “I believe so...and we have to.”
“The crowd came out and supported us but we let them down but I believe this team has the character to fight and we’ve got to do it; full stop,” he added.
While he didn’t want to get into a discussion about the pitch in Dominica, he did say the spin-friendly conditions did surprise him and he is now waiting to see what sort of pitch will greet them at the Oval.
“I was a bit surprised but we can’t control that,” said Brathwaite, adding “hopefully in Trinidad, we can get a pitch with some grass and more pacer-friendly than spin-friendly but we have to wait and see what we get in Trinidad.”
Reflecting on their performance in the first game, the West Indies skipper said he expected more from himself and the batters in the side after winning the toss and opting to bat first.
“I don’t think the total was good enough. Losing Rahkeem (Cornwall) for four hours yesterday, (Thursday, the second day of the Test) was tough because the pitch was spinning but I think first innings we didn’t put the runs on the board,” said Brathwaite.
“As the senior batsman, I’ve got to lead from the front and for me, I am marking myself hard,” he added.
In terms of positives, he said the debut of Alick Athanaze was a good one, with the former under-19 player proving his worth.
“I think it was good to see how Alick, a debutant, went about his game in batting and in the field and then asking him to bowl a few overs, so I think that was a positive,” said Brathwaite.
“I thought we bowled well. We kept them to under three runs an over for the 150 overs we bowled and I think that was good. Batting-wise we didn’t have much to take away but it was good to see Alick looking like he belongs, so I think there are a lot of positives we can take into the second Test match.”