BRAVE WINDIES

They spent a restless night on Wednesday and anxious hours most of yesterday, but the West Indies cricketers and their support staff in Pakistan stayed the course and completed their T20 International series despite the threat of Covid-19 all around them.
With a total of nine members of the touring party testing positive for the virus up to yesterday, Cricket West Indies and the Pakistan Cricket Board took the joint decision to postpone the One-Day International series that was scheduled to begin tomorrow.
However, stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran and his players took to the field regardless, going down by seven wickets but only after forcing Pakistan to get the largest total they have ever chased successfully in a T20I match - 208.
“Most of our guys, we haven’t slept all night. A lot of the guys were hesitant to play in this game today,” Pooran confessed in his post-match interview in Karachi.
“We spent all day arguing whether we should play this game or not and I’m very happy that these guys came out here and they played a wonderful game today,” the WI captain said. Pooran led by example, smacking a T20I-best 64.
And Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Gray highly praised the Windies players for their stance.
“Enormously proud of the players for their decision that they made as a collective earlier today to take the field this evening in Pakistan and complete the T20 part of this tour,” Grave said in an interview with CWI Media.
“It’s been a very difficult 24 hours for everyone, particularly the players and support staff out in Pakistan. Obviously getting more Covid cases caused even more anxiety amongst the players, especially being this close to Christmas and being away from home in bio-secure bubbles.”
The added drama began for the WI cricketers on Wednesday when news broke that in addition to the three players and one non-playing member who had tested positive before the T20I series began, a further five persons - wicketkeeper/batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, all-rounder Justin Greaves; along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick, and team physician Dr Akshai Mansingh returned positive results in the latest round of testing carried out by the Pakistan board.
Further PCR tests revealed no further positives, so yesterday’s match was cleared to be played.
“I’m very proud of the way these guys played in this series and coming out tonight, we were making an extra effort to come out here,” Pooran said. “It shows that we are a family and we’re building really good. I want to commend all the guys in the dressing room. It was very tough today.”
In commenting on the ODI series, CWI and the PCB In a joint statement said: “It has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket Word Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022.
“This will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches.”
Grave added: “Obviously we are all disappointed that we are unable to complete the One-Day Internationals but just with so many positives as well as a couple of injuries, we only have just about 11 players which clearly isn’t enough to get through three One-Day Internationals. I’m very grateful for the understanding that the Pakistan Cricket Board have given us in this difficult situation.”
The WI team members who returned negative results will now depart Pakistan. Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised.
“They are obviously all fully vaccinated, many of them are asymptomatic. I think a few have had some mild symptoms,” Grave added of the members who have tested positive.
And the CEO also defended the testing and bio-secure arrangements for the tour.
“We have such a robust testing regime, we’re confident that we picked up the cases very quickly,” he said.
“Covid has taught us that we can never mitigate all the risk. We can only plan and mitigate what we can do and certainly from a Cricket West Indies perspective, we’ve been working hard to create these bio-bubbles and to manage them as safely and as strictly as we can but also understanding that it’s a very tough environment for the players to be in.”
Grave also confirmed that all of the players from the West Indies women’s team have returned to the Caribbean following the aborted 50-over World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe due to the threat of the Omricron variant.