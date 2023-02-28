Dwayne Bravo

INSPIRING THE YOUTH: Dwayne Bravo, left, and Samuel Badree address children of Badree’s Academy of Sport and Education (BASE) during a training session at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, recently.

Even as a five-year-old learning the basics of the game, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo knew he wanted to play professional cricket and committed himself to making that goal a reality.

Bravo shared this tidbit with the young cricketers of Badree’s Academy of Sport and Education (BASE) when he made a surprise visit to the camp at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, recently.

The two-time World Cup winner interacted with the excited boys and girls and had a motivational message for the junior athletes as he recalled his early years in the game and the desire to make his parents proud.

“My dad enrolled me to the Harvard coaching school as a five-year-old. They made tremendous sacrifices for me to have an opportunity for structured training,” said Bravo.

“I committed even from that tender age to ensure I repay their faith in me and make them proud. I think I was able to do that in my career,” suggested the man with over 500 T20 wickets to his name.

Having been a standout player in all formats of the game for the West Indies, Bravo scored 2,200 runs and took 86 wickets in 40 Test matches. In One-Day Internationals, the right-handed batter and medium pacer scored 2,968 runs and took 199 wickets in 164 games.

He also played 91 T20 Internationals, scoring 1,255 runs and taking 78 wickets, before retiring from international cricket in 2021.

Bravo’s former West Indies teammate Samuel Badree, who is the founder and Chairman of BASE, thanked the “Champion” player for visiting the academy and inspiring the next generation of cricketers. He also congratulated Bravo on his appointment as bowling coach of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Badree, who is also a two-time World Cup winner, spoke to the cricketers about the importance of having good role models and emulating positive personalities.

BASE operates on a Saturday morning at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Badree promised more sport personalities to visit the children to share their experiences and insights.

‘Pres’ down Fatima in SSCL

Presentation College San Fernando now stand alone as the only unbeaten team in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division.

Khaleem Mohammed stood out for Pres Sando with both bat and ball as the South side defeated Fatima College by 64 runs to inch closer to clinching the SSCL title.

PROTEAS STILL IN CHARGE

Rejuvenated fast bowler Alzarri Joseph led a stirring West Indies resurgence after tea as the Caribbean side dominated the final session, to claw their back on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa, yesterday.

With the hosts coasting 206 for one at the second interval after choosing to bat first, the 26-year-old Joseph (3-60) struck key blows by removing century-maker Aiden Markram for 115 and captain Temba Bavuma for a two-ball ‘duck’, as South Africa lost seven wickets for 108 runs to limp to the close on 314 for eight.

T&T girls rout Curacao

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls’ Under-16 tennis team followed in the footsteps of their male counterparts on Monday night in Guatemala.

The trio of Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith completed their rout of Curacao in their opening fixture of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup.

T&T had also prevailed 3-0 – over Aruba – earlier in the day when the boys’ equivalent competition, for the Junior Davis Cup, got going.

Wong had given the girls the lead with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph before press time, and it got even better for T&T in Group D after that.

