A Dwayne Bravo cameo was key as Chennai Super Kings won their second game in three outings with a 45-run whipping of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, yesterday.
Sent in at the Wankhede Stadium, CSK piled up 188 for nine off their 20 overs, even though South African Faf du Plessis was the top scorer with only 33 from 17 deliveries including four fours and a brace of sixes.
Ambati Rayudu struck 27 from 17 balls with three sixes, in the best partnership of the innings with Suresh Raina (18), the pair adding 45 for the fourth wicket. Moeen Ali also produced a breezy 26 from 20 balls with a four and two sixes, posting 33 for the third wicket with Raina.
Bravo arrived at 163 for seven in the penultimate over and belted an eight-ball unbeaten 20, including two fours and a six.
Left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya, who bowled the new ball, snared three for 36.
In reply, Englishman Jos Buttler struck 49 off 35 deliveries, hitting five fours and two sixes first in a 30-run first wicket stand with Manan Vohra (14) and then in a 42-run, third wicket partnership with Shivam Dube (17).
His departure in the 12th over, bowled by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2-28), signalled the real decline for Royals as seven wickets tumbled for 46 runs, with England off-spinner Moeen Ali claiming three for seven from three overs. Bravo grabbed one from 28 from three leaky overs.
The win took CSK up to second on four points while Royals lie three from bottom of the eight-team league with two points.