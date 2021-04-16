Bravo gets better of Gayle

Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings

BACK IN THE GROOVE: Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings runs in to deliver during match two of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, yesterday:—Photo courtesy IPL

Nicholas Pooran’s wretched start to the newly minted Indian Premier League season continued yesterday with a two-ball ‘duck’, as Punjab Kings slumped to a six-wicket defeat to Dwayne Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings in a low-scoring contest.

Pooran’s franchise and West Indies teammate, veteran left-hander Chris Gayle also failed with 10, leaving Punjab’s short of a seriously competitive total at 106 for eight off their 20 overs, despite Shahrukh Khan’s top-score of 47 batting at number six.

New-ball seamer Deepak Chahar conjured up a brilliant spell of four for 13 from four superb overs, to wreck the innings and earn Man-of-the-Match honours.

In reply, CSK cruised to their target in the 14th over, courtesy of Englishman Moeen Ali’s 46 off 31 deliveries and South African Faf du Plessis’s unbeaten 36 off 33 balls. Like Kings, CSK have now won one and lost one, to be among six teams on two points.

Sent in, Kings were reduced to 26 for five in the seventh over, with both Gayle and Pooran among the carnage, as Chahar scythed through the top order with his four-wicket haul.

Gayle was third out in the fifth over with score on 19, driving loosely to short cover where Ravindra Jadeja took the catch diving forward.

And the left-handed Pooran, who suffered the indignity of a first-ball ‘duck’ last Monday, followed two balls later in the same over, failing to keep down a pull and holing out to deep square.

Shahrukh salvaged pride for his side, striking four fours and two sixes off 36 deliveries, while adding 31 for the sixth wicket with Jhye Richardson (15) and a further 30 for the seventh wicket with Murugan Ashwin (6), enabling Punjab to squeak past the 100-run mark.

Bravo claimed one wicket from two overs which cost ten runs.

In reply, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for five in the fifth over but Moeen and du Plessis put on 66 for the second wicket to erase any doubt over the result. Moeen belted seven fours and a single six while du Plessis stroked three fours and a six.

While the West Indies Championship four-day competition has not come off so far this year, Cricket West Indies (CWI) director of cricket Jimmy Adams insisted that the tournament is not off the table even as contingency 

West Indies left-arm orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein is ready to push the limits of what he can do as he looks to add to his bowling repertoire in an effort to keep his place in the regional side and stay one step ahead of his international competition.

THE two top-ranked players in the country are competing in the Duke’s Tennis Academy Tournament this weekend at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre. However, Nabeel Mohammed and academy owner Akiel Duke will only be involved in the doubles event.

Pep Guardiola was speaking this week to justify his recent tactics of starting without Raheem Sterling. He was left out of the Manchester City squad for the 3-0 win over Fulham but over the last five years under Pep he has been a constant in the team.

LOCAL football agent Joshua Lamb yesterday refuted claims made by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith that two former national youth footballers he had sent on trial were abandoned and are now stranded in London.