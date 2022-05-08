Bravo guides QPCC I into T20 semis

Darren Bravo struck an unbeaten half-century to guide Queen’s Park Cricket Club I (QPCC I) into the semi-finals of the Premiership 1 T20 Festival, yesterday.
In the first match of the double-header at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, West Indies left-hander Bravo compiled a brisk 55 not out off 47 balls (seven fours, one six) to see QPCC I to an eight-wicket victory over PowerGen Penal Sports. The Parkites reached 123 for two in pursuit of 119 for victory, the win coming with a full four overs to spare.
Bravo and opener Isaiah Rajah (44, 25 balls, five fours, two sixes) put on 56 for the second wicket after Rivaldo Ramlogan had been dismissed in the first over by left-arm spinner Kavesh Kantasingh.
The decision to bat first did not work out quite as PowerGen skipper Jason Mohammed would have hoped.
PowerGen lost openers Akeem Alvarez (zero) and Videsh Sookhai inside the first four overs and never gained the required momentum despite an up-tempo 51 off 35 balls from No.3 Ewart Nicholson who counted five sixes and two fours in his knock.
But Mohammed himself fell cheaply for eight, one of Akeal Hosein’s two wickets and despite Uthman Muhammad’s 26 (23 balls), PowerGen could only reach 118 for eight in their allotted 20 overs.
The wickets were shared principally between Hosein (two for 14), Yannic Cariah (two for ten) and Anderson Phillip (two for 28).
The win left QPCC I unbeaten in Group B and guaranteed the defending champions a place in the semi-finals.
In the second match in the group yesterday, Preysal Sports kept their hopes of reaching the semis alive when they beat QPCC II by eight runs.
Batting first after being sent in, Preysal got 45 from Cystian Thurston and 43 from Vishan Jagesssar as they reached 183 for seven, a total QPCC chased gallantly before being dismissed for 175.
Preysal must now beat QPCC I in their final group match and hope that PowerGen lose to QPCC II to join QPCC I in the semis.
Today, Central Sports ill complete their Group A campaign when they face Alescon Comets from 11 a.m. while Clarke Road will meet Victoria United in their final match from 3 p.m.
Summarised scores:
PowerGen Sports 118-8, 20 overs (Ewart Nicholson 51, Uthman Muhammad 26; Yannic Cariah 2/10, Akeal Hosein 2/14, Anderson Phillip 2/28) vs QPCC I 123-2, 16 overs (Darren Bravo 55 n.o., Isaiah Rajah 44)
—QPCC I won by eight wickets.
Preysal Sports 183-7, 20 overs (Crystian Thurton 45, Vishan Jagessar 43, Saiba Batoosingh 31 n.o.; Jason Batson 3/24, Dexter Sween 2/33) vs QPCC II 175, 19.4 overs (Namir Seupaul 44, Jesse Bootan 32, Kirstan Kallicharan 31; Ravi Rampaul 3/17, Mark Deyal 2/34, Sanjiv Gooljar 2/35, Strassark Sankar 2/45)
—Preysal won by eight runs