Bravo, Khan to lead teams in North-South Classic

The North/South Classic will make a return to the local cricket calendar in 2023 and the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is working towards restoring the annual game to its former glory.
The 2023 North/South Classic, now sponsored by Soca Kings, will bowl off next Thursday at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) and will be a four-day fixture featuring the country’s top cricketers.
Middle-order batter Darren Bravo will captain the North team, while leg-spinner Imran Khan will lead the South side.
The team rosters were revealed yesterday at a media conference at the NCC in Balmain Couva, with TTCB president Azim Bassarath as well as first vice president Arjoon Ramlal both highlighting the past significance of the match and pledging to continue engaging Cricket West Indies (CWI) to return it to first-class status.
The “Classic” returned in 2019 after a nine-year absence, however the Covid-19 pandemic shelved the game until now.
“The rivalry the classic fostered created great public awareness not only in the sports arena and served as a source of great pride and exultation for the victors,” Bassarath said. Of special importance to the cricketers in either squad was the opportunity to address the national selectors for the last time on the eve of the inter-territorial tournament.”
As for the first-class status of the match, Bassarath said: “It is our hope at the TTCB that we can once again lift the annual match to its previous lofty status and have the North/South Classic reclaim its lost glory and honour by virtue of the performances of the present cricketers.”
“We expect that this year’s Seniors North/South Classic will provide a few surprises and create a headache for the national selectors headed by Red Force coach David Furlonge. It will also give us a glimpse into the future of local cricket and the possibilities of Trinidad and Tobago finishing on top of the table in this year’s regional tournament which will be played at home,” Bassarath concluded.
Meanwhile, Ramlal, who, along with Bassarath, is a CWI director, said: “Azim and I had raised the possibility of it being returned to first-class status with CWI a while back and I suppose we will more aggressively pursue that matter to see if we can get the North/South Classic back as a first-class fixture.”
Soca Kings representative Dale Baboolal said the game, “is a vital part in the future of Trinidad and Tobago cricket.” He believes match will foster more competition among prospective national players which in turn will help them lift their game.
The Soca Kings sponsorship of the match is worth $100,000.
NORTH/SOUTH CLASSIC TEAMS
NORTH: Darren Bravo (Captain), Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Amir Jangoo, Yannic Cariah, Tion Webster, Terrance Hinds, Uthman Muhammad, Khary Pierre, Mikkel Govia, Joshua Da Silva, Vikash Mohan, Sion Hackett. Rayad Emrit (Coach), Nissar Mohammed (Assistant coach), Ishmieel Ali (Manager).
SOUTH: Imran Khan (Captain), Cephas Cooper, Kjorn Ottley, Navin Bidaisee, Kyle Kissoondath, Jason Mohammed, Jyd Goolie, Bryan Charles, Justin Manick, Shaaron Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Rajeev Ramnath, Shiva Sankar, Ryan Bandoo. Debideen Manick (Coach), Rydell Ramsaran (Assistant Coach), Stephen Ramkissoon (Manager).
–Roger Seepersad