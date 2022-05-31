Bravo misses Red Force’s final match

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be without injured Darren Bravo for their final-round West Indies Championship match against Guyana Harpy Eagles, bowling off today at the Queen’s Park Oval. Tion Webster will return to the Red Force’s 15-man squad for the final game of the four-day tournament.
Head coach David Furlonge confirmed the change yesterday, noting that the left-handed Bravo picked up an injury to his right index finger in their third-round loss against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex last month.
Despite the discomfort, Bravo played in T&T’s penultimate round match against Barbados Pride at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy last week. But Furlonge said the injury has gotten “progressively worse over the period” forcing the player to sit out the final game.
Webster also played against the Hurricanes but failed to make an impact, falling for zero and six at the top of the innings.
In the two games he played this season, Bravo had scores of eight and four against the Pride and seven and two against the Hurricanes.
There were no other major changes to the Red Force line-up for the four-day season finale.
The match will be the final opportunity for the players to impress the West Indies selectors ahead of the regional team’s red-ball engagement against Bangladesh later this month. Pride will be on the line for the T&T in their final game of the season after poor performances with the bat in their previous matches which saw them bow out of the race for the Headley/Weekes Trophy.
T&T started the second phase of the first-class season well positioned in second with three home matches to go. However, consecutive losses have seen them drop to fourth behind Guyana, the Leewards and Barbados.
Red Force skipper Imran Khan was lost for words following their defeat against the Pride inside three days and he will be hoping for a better showing from the top order at the Oval as the hosts look to end the season on a positive note. Their final-round opponents have been on a roll with victories over the Pride and Jamaica Scorpions and key to those triumphs was opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul who struck back-to-back centuries to keep the Guyanese in the hunt.
The Hurricanes are also still in the title race and are in second place on the standings, just 1.6 points behind leaders Barbados. They face Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, while the Pride are in action against Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. All matches bowl off at 10 a.m.
SQUADS:
T&T RED FORCE: Imran Khan (captain), Jason Mohammed, Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Khary Pierre, Shannon Gabriel, Tion Webster, Bryan Charles, Yannic Cariah, Uthman Muhammad, Keagan Simmons, Joshua Da Silva, Shaaron Lewis, Jyd Goolie, Terrance Hinds.
GUYANA HARPY EAGLES: Leon Johnson (captain), Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Vishaul Singh, Akshaya Persaud, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Demetri Cameron, Antony Adams, Kevin Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton.
West Indies Championship
Round 5 Fixtures (June 1-4)
T&T Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, Queen’s Park Oval
Barbados Pride vs Windward Islands Volcanoes, Diego Martin Sporting Complex
Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions, Brian Lara Cricket Academy