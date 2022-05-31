Bravo misses Red Force’s final match

Yannic Cariah

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be without injured Darren Bravo for their final-round West Indies Championship match against Guyana Harpy Eagles, bowling off today at the Queen’s Park Oval. Tion Webster will return to the Red Force’s 15-man squad for the final game of the four-day tournament.

Head coach David Furlonge confirmed the change yesterday, noting that the left-handed Bravo picked up an injury to his right index finger in their third-round loss against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex last month.

Despite the discomfort, Bravo played in T&T’s penultimate round match against Barbados Pride at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy last week. But Furlonge said the injury has gotten “progressively worse over the period” forcing the player to sit out the final game.

Webster also played against the Hurricanes but failed to make an impact, falling for zero and six at the top of the innings.

In the two games he played this season, Bravo had scores of eight and four against the Pride and seven and two against the Hurricanes.

There were no other major changes to the Red Force line-up for the four-day season finale.

The match will be the final opportunity for the players to impress the West Indies selectors ahead of the regional team’s red-ball engagement against Bangladesh later this month. Pride will be on the line for the T&T in their final game of the season after poor performances with the bat in their previous matches which saw them bow out of the race for the Headley/Weekes Trophy.

T&T started the second phase of the first-class season well positioned in second with three home matches to go. However, consecutive losses have seen them drop to fourth behind Guyana, the Leewards and Barbados.

Red Force skipper Imran Khan was lost for words following their defeat against the Pride inside three days and he will be hoping for a better showing from the top order at the Oval as the hosts look to end the season on a positive note. Their final-round opponents have been on a roll with victories over the Pride and Jamaica Scorpions and key to those triumphs was opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul who struck back-to-back centuries to keep the Guyanese in the hunt.

The Hurricanes are also still in the title race and are in second place on the standings, just 1.6 points behind leaders Barbados. They face Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, while the Pride are in action against Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. All matches bowl off at 10 a.m.

SQUADS:

T&T RED FORCE: Imran Khan (captain), Jason Mohammed, Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Khary Pierre, Shannon Gabriel, Tion Webster, Bryan Charles, Yannic Cariah, Uthman Muhammad, Keagan Simmons, Joshua Da Silva, Shaaron Lewis, Jyd Goolie, Terrance Hinds.

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES: Leon Johnson (captain), Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Vishaul Singh, Akshaya Persaud, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Demetri Cameron, Antony Adams, Kevin Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton.

West Indies Championship

Round 5 Fixtures (June 1-4)

T&T Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, Queen’s Park Oval

Barbados Pride vs Windward Islands Volcanoes, Diego Martin Sporting Complex

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Walcott grabs Golden Spike silver

Keshorn Walcott captured men’s javelin silver at the 60th Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago thrower produced an 84.47 metres effort.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters topped the nine-man field with a big 87.88m throw. The in-form Grenadian also had an 87.75 effort. Germany’s Julian Weber was third at 83.92.

Stylish Shai Hope struck an 11th One-Day International hundred to move alongside legends Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Gordon Greenidge and Shiv Chanderpaul, as West Indies made light work of the Netherlands in the opening ODI, yesterday.

ASATT encouraged despite low numbers for PanAm Champs

THE AQUATICS SPORTS ASSOCIATION of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) is ready to host 16 nations and 216 swimmers for the four-day PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships that splash off here from tomorrow through Sunday.

CWI, WIPA express condolences on Holford’s passing

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday paid tribute to David Holford, the former West Indies all-rounder who passed on Monday in his homeland Barbados. He was 82.

As a leg spinner and lower middle-order batsman who played 24 Test matches between 1966 and 1977, his finest hour came during the Lord’s Test of 1966 when he made an unbeaten century, as part of a historic partnership of 274 with his cousin Garfield Sobers.

South East, Central clash in U-13 final

South East Under-13s will clash with Central Zone in the Scotiabank Under-13 NextGen Inter-Zone tournament final bowling off today from 10 a.m. at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

South East topped Group B following a huge 238-run victory in their final round-robin game against South West, with Zane Maraj scoring an unbeaten 106. Maraj followed up with a knock of 102 not out in the semi-final against North to reach the title game.