DJ Bravo

Dwayne 'DJ' Bravo

 Ashley Allen - CPL T20

Trinbago Knight Riders’ Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the entire season of the ongoing Hero Caribbean Premier League but the all-rounder is urging his teammates not to feel sorry for him and stay focussed on the task of completing an historic hat-trick of titles in the competition.

“He asked us not to feel sorry for him. He is not feeling sorry for himself and we still have to go out and play cricket and we have a job to do,” TKR skipper Kieron Pollard told the media following the home team’s 22-run win over the Jamaica Tallawahs at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Friday night.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Bravo confirmed the news while chatting with Ian Bishop and Danny Morrison during the commentary for the match on Friday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THREE ON THE TROT

THREE ON THE TROT

IT was an easy day’s work for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) yesterday as they strolled to an impressive seven-wicket victory over the St Lucia Zouks at the Queen’s Park Oval, thanks to half-centuries from home-town boys Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin.

Lawrence: Home win crucial

Lawrence: Home win crucial

Dennis Lawrence, head coach of the senior men’s football squad, emphasised the significance of winning home games in tournaments like the current CONCACAF Nations League qualifying.

Potts thanks ‘Sport and Culture’ for $$ assistance

Potts thanks ‘Sport and Culture’ for $$ assistance

THE Prime Minister’s Sport and Culture fund has given the professional boxing card featuring USA-born T&T fighter Lorissa Rivas a $75,000 boost. In a media release, Fight Night promoter Amanda Potts thanked the Office of the Prime Minister - Sport and Culture Fund, for coming on board as one of the first sponsors to assist with the WBC Heavyweight world title fight.

Paul: Family gave me extra lift

Paul: Family gave me extra lift

Team TTO’s top sprint cyclist Nicholas “Nico” Paul thanked God and his family for his sterling performances at the Pan American Elite Track Cycling Championships as he concluded his and Team TTO’s campaign with a fourth-place finish in the Men’s kilometre time-trial yesterday.