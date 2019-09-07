Trinbago Knight Riders’ Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the entire season of the ongoing Hero Caribbean Premier League but the all-rounder is urging his teammates not to feel sorry for him and stay focussed on the task of completing an historic hat-trick of titles in the competition.
“He asked us not to feel sorry for him. He is not feeling sorry for himself and we still have to go out and play cricket and we have a job to do,” TKR skipper Kieron Pollard told the media following the home team’s 22-run win over the Jamaica Tallawahs at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Friday night.
Bravo confirmed the news while chatting with Ian Bishop and Danny Morrison during the commentary for the match on Friday.