Bravo’s Bulls take on Pooran’s Warriors in T10 final

Nicholas Pooran and his Northern Warriors team will tackle Dwayne Bravo’s Delhi Bulls in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10, today.
The Bulls made it to the final after beating the Warriors in the qualifier.
However, the Warriors made good on their second chance to reach the championship game by beating Team Abu Dhabi in the second eliminator match.
In the qualifier, the Warriors led by a 12-ball, 32 from skipper Pooran made a below par 97 for seven. The Bulls overhauled the target with Sherfane Rutherford hitting 29 off 10 balls as they replied with 102 for five off 8.4 overs to go straight to the final.
In the second eliminator, Lendl Simmons and Rovman Powell showed up for the Warriors as they reached 115 for three off 9.4 overs after restricting Team Abu Dhabi to 114 for seven.
Powell struck 49 off 24 balls with five fours and two sixes while Simmons struck three sixes—two of which came in the final over—and three fours in an unbeaten 27-ball, 46 to take the Warriors over the line.