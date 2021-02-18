Bravo, Simmons close to Red Force return

After winning four matches in seven days in the ongoing CG Insurance Super50 Cup in Antigua, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force took a well-deserved rest day yesterday but will be back at the training ground today when a further assessment of the injuries to key batsmen Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo will be conducted.
Bravo and Simmons were hardly missed as the Red Force romped to a dominating nine-wicket victory against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes on Wednesday however skipper Kieron Pollard did mention that both players could have made their return in the match but was instead given a few more days to ensure they “get it right”.
“They are coming along,” Pollard said after his team completed an emphatic nine-wicket victory against the Hurricanes.
Pollard also spoke with optimism that both men could return to add further strength to his line-up tomorrow to face the Guyana Jaguars.
“Again, it could have been a situation where they could have gotten a game today (Wednesday), but we wanted to give the (other) guys an opportunity,” Pollard explained.
“We have a couple of days off again, which gives them another 48 hours to get it right and hopefully we can put a strong team on the park against Guyana on Saturday,” the Red Force skipper added.
Meanwhile coach David Furlonge did not give away much when asked for an update on both players yesterday but did mention that yesterday was a “total rest” day for the squad.
The 36-year-old Simmons slammed a century for the Red Force in last Saturday’s victory against the Windward Volcanoes, which was the team’s second match of the competition. Simmons required some assistance on the field after reaching his ton.
Meanwhile Bravo, 32, came out to bat at number seven in the same match.
Both players subsequently missed the next two Red Force matches on Monday and Wednesday, which Pollard’s team won to confirm their place in the semi-finals with one more preliminary round match to play against fellow top two contenders Guyana tomorrow.
Both Pollard and Furlonge continue to demand excellence from the team and said the Red Force have not yet peaked in the tournament.
Asked if he felt it was a close to a perfect performance against the Hurricanes, Pollard said: “Yeah, close to. Still a couple blemishes in the field but what was really pleasing is that we went out and we only lost one wicket in getting the total.”
“As I said before, we have been losing a lot of wickets to soft dismissals and it is something we have spoken about so today (Wednesday) we have got that right,” Pollard added.
“I thought the bowling was fantastic. Ravi (Rampaul) showed his experience. Jayden (Seales) got his first opportunity and I think he was absolutely brilliant. We would have liked to see him get that first wicket, but these things happen.
“Khary Pierre got his first game in the tournament and Imran Khan (also getting another game) so all the guys have now gotten an opportunity and a taste of what the Antigua surfaces have to offer and now we are going into the business end of the tournament now,” Pollard added.
Furlonge, speaking to match commentator Samuel Badree in the Sandals Player Zone interview during Wednesday’s game, also noted that the team had not reached 100 per cent in terms of their performance and that the bar was set high for his squad.
Asked if there was additional pressure to bring home the title especially after a similarly strong and experience team were defeated in the semis in 2018, Furlonge said “Yes. But I had the conversation with them to ask what went wrong in 2018, if it was complacency (or something else) and they all said that they were very disappointed at their performance. The ball was seaming at the start and they didn’t make the adjustment until it was too late to get back into the game. I think everyone here is aware of the pressure on us to win this tournament.”
Asked about dismissing the Hurricanes for 129, Furlonge said: “Yes (restricting them to) 129 (is good) but probably I’m being a bit harsh, but I think that was still 20 runs too much but to restrict them to 129, we will take that.”
“I think we qualified already but I think we have played at 100 percent just yet. I think we are at about 75 percent now so will be looking continue moving up to 100 percent by the time we reach the final,” he added.