BRAVO STARS AGAIN

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo earned the Player-of-the-Match award for a match-changing spell that helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League, yesterday.
Bravo took three wickets for 24 to trigger an RCB batting meltdown as the Virat Kohli-led outfit were restricted to 156 for six after they were put into bat following a sandstorm, which delayed the start of play at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.
CSK chased down the target in 18.1 overs, with six wickets in hand, and pocketed two more points to move back to the top of eight-team table.
From 111 without loss in 13 overs, RCB ended with a below-par total with just 45 runs being scored in the final seven overs.
Devdutt Padikkal led the early charge for RCB with 70 from 50 balls and fellow opener Kohli also looked solid with 53 from 41 balls before Bravo made his presence felt.
The veteran West Indies all-rounder made a crucial breakthrough when he dismissed Kohli to a fine catch in the deep by Ravindra Jadeja and no other RCB batsman could match the flow of their opening pair.
“I just strive to be competitive,” the 37-year-old Bravo said after the game. “IPL is the toughest competition in the world. Some days it works for me, some days it doesn’t. But the pride and love I have for this game keeps me going,” he continued. “RCB are a big side, and Virat is a very good player, so important wicket. Wanted to just keep it simple,” added Bravo.
After Bravo’s breakthrough, Shardul Thakur quickly took out both AB de Villiers and Padikkal off consecutive deliveries as CSK got back into the contest. De Villiers was caught at cover while Padikkal was caught at short third-man, off a slow bouncer, as Thakur, who had been roughed up by Kohli in the first over of the match, finished with two for 29 off his four overs.
Bravo ended the innings with two wickets—Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel—in the final over which went for just two runs.
The momentum with ball carried over to the chase with CSK opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad (38 off 26 balls) and Faf du Plessis (32 off 26) setting the tone for their side’s chase with a stand of 71.
Gaikwad fell to a stunning catch by Kohli off Yuzvendra Chahal and Maxwell got du Plessis in the next over. But the innings never slowed with Moeen Ali (23 off 18 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (32 off 22) joining forces to put on a quick-fire, 47-run stand, to get CSK back on track for their ninth win of the season.
Both Ali and Rayudu were dismissed on either side of the strategic time out to slow things down. However, Suresh Raina, unbeaten on 17 off 10 deliveries, and skipper MS Dhoni, 11 not out off nine balls, then shared an unbroken 24-run stand and took CSK over the finish line with 11 balls to spare.
Summarised Scores:
RCB 156-6 (Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli 53; Dwayne Bravo 3/24) vs CSK 157-4 (18.1 overs) (Raturaj Gaikwad 38, F du Plessis 31, Ambati Rayudu 32; Harshal Patel 2/25)
—CSK won by 6 wickets.