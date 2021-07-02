Bravo: Winner take all

PROVIDED the weather holds up today with the passage of Hurricane Elsa, cricket fans could be in for a thrilling finish to the five-match CG Insurance T20I series in Grenada as West Indies and South Africa lock horns in the finale at the Grenada National Stadium from 2 p.m.

The series is currently tied at 2-2 after the Windies won the fourth match on Thursday by 21 runs. And with the series on the line today, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is backing the hosts to deliver once again. “Winner take all...it’s a big game for us and we strive on big moments and big games,” Bravo told the media during the virtual pre-match press conference yesterday.

With two T20 World Cup titles under their belts, the Windies have demonstrated their ability to thrive in the high-pressure situations whereas South Africa are currently on a losing streak in the format, having lost their previous five T20 series.

But with the pressure of a final, Bravo said it could be a different ball game for both teams but feels West Indies have what it takes to prevail with the bowling unit showing greater consistence with the ball to back up the team’s power-packed batting line-up. “It is good to see our bowling clicking in this format, and we know as well that our batting is our strong domain,” noted Bravo.

The only issue for the Windies is that the batsmen continue to struggle in the middle overs against the Proteas spinners. But Bravo insisted that “if we can soak up some pressure with the spin, we know we have the ability to capitalise in the other areas of the game.”

“They (Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde) are bowling well, and I think our batsmen are giving them the respect they deserve. We discussed it and the dot-ball percentage is high and those are some things we try to improve on as a batting group, but tomorrow (today) is the last game and we can’t go into the game just thinking about two bowlers,” he added.

Head coach Phil Simmons also expressed concern for the middle overs batting but he has also placed his faith in the power hitters to get them over the line. He said the batsmen needed to keep it simple and safe in that period and build towards a batting explosion at the end.

“I think for us we need to be a little more positive against the likes of Shamsi and Linde. Seven or eight runs off a spinner in this track is not a hard thing but we kept looking for the harder shots,” said Simmons. “We need to just play it simple during those overs and build up to the 14th or 15th over when we start the onslaught with the big guns at the back,” the West Indies coach added.

West Indies women defeated their Pakistan counterparts by seven runs via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern (DLS) method after rain forced a premature end to yesterday’s second T20I, with two overs remaining in the match.

The victory gave the home team an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the final game of the three-match series to be played tomorrow, also at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua.

Bravo: Winner take all

KALE Dalla Costa failed to capture his second title, but Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie struck gold for Trinidad and Tobago when the curtain fell on the Under-14 division of the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) Thursday night in Guatemala.

Pete Russell has been appointed as chief executive officer of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Russell has been part of the Hero CPL management team since the tournament's inception, serving as the chief operating officer.

