Dominik Livakovic

HERO ONCE AGAIN: Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic stops a shot by Brazil’s Rodrygo during the shoot-out phase in yesterday’s World Cup quarter-final match, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. --Photo: AP

When it comes down to a penalty shoot-out at the World Cup, count on Croatia to make it through.

Twice already at the tournament in Qatar and twice four years ago in Russia, the Croats had to steel themselves for one of the toughest — and certainly one of the cruellest — tests in football. They won all four of them.

The latest shoot-out knocked five-time champions Brazil out of the World Cup yesterday. Croatia won 4-2 after a 1-1 draw through extra-time.

It seemed as though Brazil had the game — after some considerable effort — in their hands. Neymar’s goal at the end of the first period of extra-time felt decisive, but Croatia didn’t wilt. Mislav Orsic brought the ball down the left and cut it back for Bruno Petkovic, whose left-footed strike took a deflection and nestled into the back of the net in the 117th minute. It was also Croatia’s first shot on target.

“We have demonstrated what Croatia is, what the Croatia team is,” said Zlatko Dalic, the coach who led the squad through all four of those shoot-outs. “We are a small country and we won against the greatest favourites at the World Cup.”

Neymar and his teammates should have known what was coming at Education City Stadium. Croatia needed penalties to beat Denmark in the round of 16 four years ago, then defeated hosts Russia by the same means in the quarter-finals before eventually losing to France in regulation time in the final. This year, Japan was sent home in the round of 16 after 1-1 draw before Brazil followed in yet another shoot-out.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic got things started, saving the opening penalty attempt from Rodrygo. Croatia converted all four of its penalty kicks, with captain Luka Modric third in line. It came down to Marquinhos to keep Brazil in the tournament but he hit the post before dropping to his knees, crestfallen.

“We are raised as fighters, giving our best,” Livakovic said. ”And that’s the recipe for success.” Livakovic had made several key saves throughout the match, but Neymar gave Brazil the lead at the end of the first half of extra time. Croatia substitute Bruno Petkovic equalized in the 117th minute. That was a key goal, no question, but Livakovic was the key player.

“He was the difference in crucial moments that saved us,” Dalic said. “He saved the first penalty and gave us confidence and a lack of confidence for the rival because they were afraid he would save them again. He made a difference through the whole match.”

T&T’s Abba in Florida semis

ABBA Campbell-Smith marched into the semi-finals of the Casely International Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday in Miami, Florida, USA.

After receiving a bye in the first round, the Trinidad and Tobago player overwhelmed a Brazilian 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the last four in the 12 and under division, today.

Brazil’s Neymar said yesterday he was unsure if he would play again for the national team after their heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia on penalties.

“Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I’m not thinking straight,” an emotional Neymar told reporters. “To say that this is the end would be rushing, but I don’t guarantee anything either. Let’s see what happens going forward.

Argentina claimed a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory (4-3) over Netherlands yesterday to claim a spot in the World Cup semi-finals after initially throwing away a two-goal lead in a late collapse, as the match was level at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Lionel Messi provided a superb assist with a delicately threaded pass to defender Nahuel Molina who slotted past goalkeeper Andries Noppert to hand Argentina a first-half lead. The Paris Saint-Germain forward added Argentina’s second on 73 minutes with a well-taken penalty.

Mills Lane, the Hall of Fame referee who officiated the Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield “Bite Fight” and more than 100 other championship bouts, died last Tuesday at his Reno, Nevada home, his son Terry Lane confirmed to ESPN. He was 85.

Avanesyan aiming to upset Crawford

David Avanesyan’s manager Neil Marsh is backing him to emerge from the shadows of boxing and make a name for himself by pulling off a shock knockout win against Terence “Bud” Crawford tonight.

Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) will climb through the ropes to face WBO world welterweight champion Crawford as a big underdog in front of the American’s home fans at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.