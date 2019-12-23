Breaking new ground

Team TTO will have its first-ever representation at this level when USA-based Abigail Vieira dons the red, white and black in alpine skiing, at the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics, in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The 17-year old Winchester, Massachusetts native will be Trinidad and Tobago’s only skier at the quadrennial games, from January 8-22, with her support staff comprising her father Richard (chef de mission), sister Ria (coach), and Lori Ford (primary coach).
She will gear up for action in the Slalom (shortest amount of turns and very quick-paced), Grand Slalom (medium level turns) and Super G (long slalom with big turns) events in the snowy mountain slopes of Lausanne.
Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis termed Vieira a role model and pioneer and called Vieira’s Switzerland participation as a historic occasion. “Someone had a dream at six years,” Lewis said, referring to Vieira, “...It is also important for our #femaleisfuture drive that the future is female. We want to thank the Trinidad and Tobago Snow Sports Foundation (TTSSF) for their support and willingness to facilitate this historic moment.”
Lewis acknowledged the TTSSF’s president Amish Hamzat’s role in keeping with the TTOC’s athlete-centred and athlete safe-guarding focus in allowing Vieira’s core team to accompany the athlete to the Games.
Vieira, a student at the private boarding co-ed Holderness School, said it was a dream come true to represent the country. “It is unique and the opportunity to ski for a country I wouldn’t be able to otherwise, is really an honour, having people come up to me that I wouldn’t be able to otherwise, it is something that I find is really important and I have enjoyed doing for the past two years,” she said,
Looking ahead to the Youth Games, Vieira said: “Naturally, I am nervous. Racing is something you want to work hard at and you can’t just feel like you know it all. I guess it’s something I don’t ever think that I would want to give up; I think being nervous is part of life and if you are never nervous you are not going to get anywhere, so it’s just natural and something I enjoy doing.”
She continued: “But I am not going there to ski for fun...I want to be proud of the results I get. That may not be first, second or third, but if it is something I am proud of, and I’m building off of the skills I have, then that is good for me.”
Vieira has practiced two hours daily — sometimes in less than ideal conditions (rainy and icy days) — during the winter months for this multi-discipline games, a regimen that was supplemented by tours in Norway and Chile during the summer months, an investment of her time she described as fun.