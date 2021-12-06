Trinidad and Tobago’s Curtis Brereton returned a time of one hour, 15 minutes, six seconds to finish 20th in the men’s 60-64 category in the Ted Corbitt 15-kilometre race in New York, USA, on Saturday.
American runners swept the top three positions in the 60-64 race. Conor O’Driscoll was first to cross the finish line, the 60-year-old clocking 59 minutes, 14 seconds for a comfortable cushion on Beau Atwater, the runner-up in 1:01:06. Noel Labat-Comess (1:03.44) finished third.
Brereton was 904th overall among the men in Saturday’s 15K. The 61-year-old Masters athlete beat 1,204 male runners to the line.
“I felt really good,” Brereton told the Express. “Coming to the end, I got an extra drive to finish strong. I focused on keeping straight up, based on the advice of my new physio Ava Carter, and it helped me finish well.”
In 2019, Brereton clocked 1:21:13 in the race.
“I’m very happy with my time. I took more than six minutes off my 2019 run.”
Brereton, who is coached by Albert King and managed by Hayden Boyce, said he got a very useful tip from Richard Jones.
“Richard encouraged me to stay with my race plan. I did, and I’m thankful for his advice.”
Ethiopia’s Teshome Mekonen was the class of the “Ted Corbitt” field, the 26-year-old runner winning in 44:25. Cecilia Davis-Hayes secured top spot in the women’s race, the 32-year-old American clocking 54:09. Another American, 85-year-old Danil Farkash was the oldest finisher. He completed the course in 2:31:12.