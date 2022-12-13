Brereton wins NY’s Frosty 5K

Curtis Brereton

GOLDEN RUN: Curtis Brereton celebrates his golden run in the Frosty 5K in New York, USA, on Saturday. The T&T runner clocked 22 minutes, 27 seconds to finish first in the men’s 60-64 category.

Curtis Brereton struck gold at the Frosty 5K in New York, USA, on Saturday.

Brereton returned a time of 22 minutes, 27 seconds to finish first in the men’s 60-64 category. The Trinidad and Tobago runner was 295th overall among the 1,802 men in the race.

Brereton improved on his fourth-placed performance in the 60-64 age-group at the 2021 edition. Last year, he clocked 22:58.

T&T’s Natalie Dorset finished 20th in the women’s 55-59 category at the 2022 Frosty 5K. She completed the course in 30:59. Another T&T runner, Krystal Sanchez was 98th in the women’s 35-39 division in 28:46.

Brereton was back in action on Sunday in the Big Apple Half Marathon. The 62-year-old athlete got home in one hour, 53 minutes, nine seconds for seventh spot in the men’s 60-69 category. He was the 383rd male finisher in the 13.1-mile race.

New Yorker Prelja Sinistaj produced a 1:39:55 run to emerge victorious among the 60-69 men. Glen Trimboli finished second in 1:41:17, forcing his fellow-New Jersey resident Philip Russo to settle for third spot in 1:47:14.

Two Saturdays ago, Brereton and another T&T runner, Gregory Hazell finished 24th and 21st, respectively, in the men’s 60-64 division at the Ted Corbitt 15K, also in New York. Hazell clocked 1:16:39, while Brereton got to the line in 1:17:14. Sanchez was 156th in the women’s 35-39 category in 1:33:54.

