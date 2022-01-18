Brevis blasts century for S/Africa

South Africa’s youths bounced back from their opening Group B loss to India by beating Uganda by 121 runs in Group C ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup action at the Queen’s Park Oval, yesterday.
A century from Dewald Brevis — 104 (110 balls, 11 fours, one six) — set up South Africa’s total of 231 for nine.
He helped his side recover from the early trouble of 39 for two after his skipper George Van Heerden had won the toss, the pair sharing a partnership of 74 for the third wicket before Van Heerden (36) was dismissed by Edwin Nuwagaba’s off-spin, Fahad Mutagana taking the catch.
Brevis then built on that recovery with Kaden Solomons (27) and they added a further 53 for the fourth wicket before Solomons was removed by off-spinner Joseph Baguma via a stumping by the wicketkeeper in the 37th over.
Brevis then coaxed another 34 out of his fifth wicket alliance with Andile Simelane before the innings lynchpin was bowled by seamer Juma Miyaji (8-0-33-3) in the 47th over (215 for seven).
The Ugandans needed someone to bat through the majority of the overs, the way Brevis had anchored himself for 40, but no one could manage that. Uganda lost wickets steadily following the loss of Ronald Omara in the second over.
Only three players reached double figures, with Isaac Ategeka top-scoring with 29 that took him 72 balls to get.
Doing the bulk of the damage for South Africa was the trio of Brevis (two for 18) with his leg-spin, slow left-armer Liam Alder (two for 13) and pacer Aphiwe Mnyanda (two for 24) who took two wickets apiece. Brevis wrapped up proceedings by bowling Miyaji with 16 overs and two balls still left.
Afghans win opener
In the other group match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Afghanistan opened their campaign by humbling Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 135 runs.
Afghanistan, whose arrival in the Caribbean was held up by visa issues, decided to bat first on a ground where Pakistan had amassed 315 on Monday against Zimbabwe.
The Afghans did not get nearly as much, but their total of 200 all out in 38.2 overs proved more than adequate.
Captain and left-hander Suliman Safi top-scored with 62 off 76 balls (nine fours) and shared in a partnership of 105 at better than a run a ball with Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (45, 50 balls, seven fours, one six) before Ahmadzai became one of Katenalaki Singi’s four wickets (5-1-18-4).
Safi was also a Singi victim, being bowled in the 30th over after adding a further 31 for the fifth wicket with Khaiber Wali who made a useful 26-ball 30 with five fours.
While the Afghanistan innings did not get to 40 overs, the PNG effort was even more brief, as their chase ended in over number 21 (20.5).
Besides the 21 extras, there was only one scorer in double figures, lower order batsman Aue Oru with 13, with all five Afghan bowlers used sharing the wickets — Naveed Zadran, Nangyalai Khan and Noor Ahmad getting two wickets apiece, Bilal Sami taking one and Izharulhaq Naveed leading the way with three.
With all the teams now having played as least one match, Afghanistan lead the group on net run rate, followed by Pakistan, Zimbabwe and the winless PNG.