BRIAN KHAN will make another return after a very long absence this weekend when the local tennis season serves off at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.

The Duke’s Academy Open Tennis Tournament actually gets underway at 5 p.m. today and will conclude on Sunday.

Khan, a former Davis Cup Player, was last seen 12 years ago when he came back from an absence of over a decade to compete in the Tranquillity Open Tournament. The 49-year-old is in the doubles event and will be playing alongside the man responsible for Duke’s Academy, Akiel Duke.

There are seven pairs in the field and they will begin action in two round-robin groups tomorrow morning. Duke, the ’19 “Tranquil” champion, is seeded to win the singles title from fellow Tobagonian Vaughn Wilson, who defeated him in the last “Tranquil” final 14 months ago.

Luca Shamsi, the 16-year-old who reached the semi-finals of that event, is the No.4 seed, just behind Keshan Moonasar. Former national and “Tranquil” champ Richard Chung, who has been struggling with injury, is the fifth seed, while last year’s Junior Player of the Year Kale Dalla Costa was seeded two spots behind in the 32-draw.

There are just seven entrants in the women’s singles event and they will begin action in two round-robin groups. National and “Tranquil” over-35 champ Farah Chautilal and last year’s national 14 & under and 16 & under champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph are expected to make it to Sunday’s final.

Chautilal could also be a contender for the mixed doubles crown as she is playing with ‘Tranquil” over-60 champ Garry Siewdass, who looks like the player to beat in the field of five in the over-45 singles event. There are six matches on this evening’s schedule.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

North Macedonia stun Italy in W/Cup qualifying playoff semi

Italy will miss out on the World Cup for the second successive tournament after the Euro 2020 winners were stunned by a stoppage-time winner from North Macedonia in yesterday’s playoff semi-final in Palermo.

With Italy frustrated for 90 minutes by a heroic North Macedonia defensive performance, Aleksandar Trajkovski, a former Palermo player, struck the only goal of the game in the second minute of added time, inflicting Italy’s first defeat in 60 home World Cup qualifiers.

Excitement abounds ahead of PanAm Swimming Champs

THE LOCAL Organising Committee (LOC) for the third edition of the PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships will be working with a $2 to 2.5 million budget for the regional tournament that is expected to splash off from June 2-5 at the National Aquatic Centre.

ADVANTAGE, WINDIES

ADVANTAGE, WINDIES

Last-wicket pair Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood spared England’s blushes after the visitors suffered yet another batting collapse to open the third Test against the West Indies in Grenada, yesterday.

Leach (41no) and Mahmood (49) shared in a remarkable 90-run stand, helping England to recover from 114-9 to a far more credible 204 all out when Mahmood was denied a maiden first-class fifty in being bowled in the final over of the day.

Injured Halep withdraws from Miami Open

Injured Halep withdraws from Miami Open

Simona Halep withdrew from the Miami Open before her second-round match yesterday because of a leg injury that the former world No. 1 said will keep her out of action for three weeks.

World No. 19 Halep, who reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells last week and had a first-round bye in Miami, said she felt a sharp pain in her left leg while practicing for her match with Australian wild card Daria Saville.

Warriors back in action

Warriors back in action

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck two years ago, international football returns to this country when Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national footballers take on their Barbadian counterparts in the opening match of the Courts Caribbean Classic from 7 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.