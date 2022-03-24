BRIAN KHAN will make another return after a very long absence this weekend when the local tennis season serves off at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.
The Duke’s Academy Open Tennis Tournament actually gets underway at 5 p.m. today and will conclude on Sunday.
Khan, a former Davis Cup Player, was last seen 12 years ago when he came back from an absence of over a decade to compete in the Tranquillity Open Tournament. The 49-year-old is in the doubles event and will be playing alongside the man responsible for Duke’s Academy, Akiel Duke.
There are seven pairs in the field and they will begin action in two round-robin groups tomorrow morning. Duke, the ’19 “Tranquil” champion, is seeded to win the singles title from fellow Tobagonian Vaughn Wilson, who defeated him in the last “Tranquil” final 14 months ago.
Luca Shamsi, the 16-year-old who reached the semi-finals of that event, is the No.4 seed, just behind Keshan Moonasar. Former national and “Tranquil” champ Richard Chung, who has been struggling with injury, is the fifth seed, while last year’s Junior Player of the Year Kale Dalla Costa was seeded two spots behind in the 32-draw.
There are just seven entrants in the women’s singles event and they will begin action in two round-robin groups. National and “Tranquil” over-35 champ Farah Chautilal and last year’s national 14 & under and 16 & under champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph are expected to make it to Sunday’s final.
Chautilal could also be a contender for the mixed doubles crown as she is playing with ‘Tranquil” over-60 champ Garry Siewdass, who looks like the player to beat in the field of five in the over-45 singles event. There are six matches on this evening’s schedule.