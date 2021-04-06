Brianna upset in ‘East Clubs’

AFTER producing the upset of the Catch National Junior Championships three days earlier, Brianna Harricharan was stunned in the B division quarter-finals of the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament Sunday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
The second seed, who had to be a heavy favourite for this title after taking down Jordane Dookie to reach the under-14 final in “Catch”, went down 5-3, 4-1 to Under-12 player Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith.
Dookie, on the other hand, defeated Tranquillity Open and “Catch” Under-16 runner-up Ella Carrington 4-6, 6-2, 10/2 to earn a meeting with “Catch” Under-18 champ Aalisha Alexis for the A division crown on Sunday.
Gabriella Prince is seeded to win the B class title, and the “Catch” Under-12 champ joined Campbell-Smith, Areatha Francis and the returning former prominent junior Lily Lanser in the Saturday’s semi-finals.
Top seeds juniors Beckham Sylvester and Nathen Martin scored two convincing victories over the weekend to advance to the men’s equivalent quarter-finals.
The second-seeded Martin only lost three games combined from his two matches, but Sylvester was even more impressive as he only surrendered one.
The problem for the top seed, however, it that his next opponent is Kale Dalla Costa, who defeated him in the second round of the Under-16 division of “Catch”.
The 12-year-old, who came within two points of reaching the final and also cruised to the Under-14 crown, is the title favourite but is shockingly not among the eight seeds.
Harricharan’s brother Brian was beaten 4-2, 4-0 for a place in the C division semis by fellow Under-14 player Deron Dumas, who had also won their meeting in “Catch.”
Fellow Under-14 players Daniel Rahaman and Campbell-Smith’s brother Yeshowah are also in the last four, as is Jeremy Rawlins, who took down Carrington’s Under-12 brother Connor 4-1, 5-3 in the quarters.
Aeryn Daniel-Joseph, older sister of “Catch” Under-14 and 16 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, is into the C class semis, along with Hana Romeo, Jemma Taklal and Kennedi Mc Phee, who halted Mignon King, mother of former national champ Anya King, 4-1, 4-0 Sunday for her place in the last four.
The two-weekend tournament continues on Friday afternoon with the men’s A singles quarters.