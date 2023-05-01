MAXENCE BROVILLE produced a magnificent display of exquisite strokes to stun the top seed in the final of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Men’s US$15,000 Tournament Sunday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The 7-5, 7-6 (8/) victory denied Ezekiel Clarke a sweep in the two-leg circuit as he had captured the title the Sunday before when he recovered from a 4-0 deficit in the deciding set to defeat 2021 Wimbledon junior runner-up 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in an epic first final.
The pint-sized American also won the doubles title in the first leg, but came away empty-handed this time, despite reaching both finals again.
Clarke and Osgar O’Hoisin of Ireland were seeded to win the title again, but they were edged 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 10/6 by No. 2 seeds Finn Reynolds of New Zealand and Australian Edward Winter in Friday night’s final.
After beginning his campaign with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 triumph over Antiguan Jody Maginley last Wednesday, Broville dispatched seeded players over the next four days en route to the title.
The unseeded Frenchman took out No. 5 O’Hoisin 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 to reach the quarter-finals, and then, after a 7-5, 7-5 victory over the second seed Lilov, he advanced to the title match with a 7-5, 6-1 triumph over compatriot Amaury Raynel after losing to the No. 8 seed in the last eight the week before.
Clarke, who had lost four of the first five games he played in Trinidad to national champion Nabeel Mohammed the Tuesday before, allowed Tauheed Browning only four games in the quarters a couple days later, but was lucky to get past his compatriot (7-6, 4-6, 6-2) in the semis this time.
After struggling to keep the ball in the court and losing the first two games of the final, Broville came to life and completely dictated proceedings against his fellow 24-year-old.
Clarke, listed almost 400 places higher that his all-court opponent at #522 in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings, was the recipient of many unforced efforts, but there were more instances when he stood helplessly as balls whizzed past him.
More than half of Broville’s winners came courtesy his breath-taking one-handed backhand and fans were thoroughly entertained for over two hours.
The last time there was men’s professional tennis in Trinidad was three decades ago, but there were back-to-back women’s tournaments in Tacarigua five years ago.
More than 25 players who competed over the past two weeks possess ATP rankings, and more than ten others who don’t are rated on the secondary (ITF) tour.
Ten Trinidad and Tobago players-- Mohammed, Joseph Cadogan, Vaughn Wilson, Akiel Duke, Luca Shamsi, Dunstan De Noon, Nicholas Ready, Ethan Wong, Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery, — competed in the circuit.
None were able to win a match in singles, but Mohammed and 2019 Tranquillity Open champ Duke notched a victory to reach the doubles quarters in both legs. A US$15,000 event is the lowest on the ladder of professional tennis.