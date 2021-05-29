BRING IT ON

“Assessment, adaptation and execution” will be key for the Trinbago Knight Riders as they try to successfully defend their Hero Caribbean Premier League crown in St Kitts from August 28.
TKR manager Colin Board expects the 2021 edition of the tournament to be even tougher than previous campaigns but thinks the T&T-based franchise has again put themselves in serious contention with a balanced team that covers all the bases and ticks all the boxes in terms of what is required for continued success.
He said that while the captain (Kieron Pollard) and the selection committee did a thorough job in picking the squad, the team will have to assess the conditions and situations quickly, adapt to whatever is in front of them, and execute their plans effectively if they are to rise above their peers once again.
“The balance to the team will be important as we have tried to cover all the bases required to win a title. The captain and selection committee has done a thorough job. This league will be extremely competitive. Each year it gets tougher and tougher,” Borde explained.
Speaking about the final roster, which was revealed on Friday during the players draft, Borde welcomed Ravi Rampaul to the TKR family and believes the veteran fast-bowler will be a huge asset in the absence of the all-rounder and experienced “death bowler” Dwayne Bravo who was traded to the St Kitts-Nevis Patriots in exchange for Denesh Ramdin.
“It’s great to have Ravi with us as he is a son of the soil,” Borde said of the latest TKR acquisition. “His experience will serve us really well as we go through the tournament and he is fit, fast and ready. Ravi had an excellent Super 50, proving that his incisive fast bowling will serve us well,” he added.
The 36-year-old Rampaul was a stand-out performer in the Super50, grabbing 14 wickets in six matches as the T&T Red Force, also led by Pollard, won all their matches to lift the CG Insurance Super50 Cup. Another new addition to the TKR side was West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper Leonardo Julien, who was selected as the team’s emerging player.
While Ramdin is expected to take up duties behind the stumps, Julien, who is also a hard-hitting batsman, could still get an opportunity this season with the gloves. “Leo is young and as part of our perennial efforts, we ensure that we bring new faces into the set-up with a view to them learning and getting opportunities. We’re sure his chance will come and that he will embrace and excel. We look forward to this,” Borde said of the 19-year-old Julien.
Another West Indies Under-19 talent, Jayden Seales, was given an opportunity in the previous campaign and did enough to be retained for the 2021 tournament. He picked up eight wickets in six matches last year and Borde is expecting the speedster to lift his game another notch this season having already been in the West Indies and Red Force set-up.
“Jayden is learning all the time and has been on the road with the West Indies team for the last year. He did really well for us last year we expect that he will do even better. Being able to work and learn with Rampaul and Ali Khan will only benefit both himself and the team,” said Borde.
The TKR manager said the team’s fast-bowling stock looks good with a lot of talent to call on in different situations. “We have Anderson Phillips as well as (Isuru) Udana to add to the fast-bowling unit options as each game with present different scenarios,” Borde added.
Another key retention was spinner Sunil Narine who played just five matches last season and picked up six wickets. Borde said the 33-year-old Narine “is made of very stern stuff” and expects him to step up when needed. “Sunil Narine has all the world of experience under many conditions. We expect that he, as usual, will produce with both bat and ball when it matters,” Borde added.
Along with Narine, TKR also retained match-winning batsmen Colin Munro, Darren Bravo and Lendl Simmons, as well as left-arm-spinners Khary Pierre and Akeal Hosein. And Sandeep Lamichhane will give Pollard a leg-spinning option.
With the talent they have assembled and “a drizzle of luck along the way” Borde is confident that TKR have given themselves a good chance of lifting their fifth CPL title. The 2021 Hero CPL bowls off on August 28 with all matches being played at Warner Park in St Kitts.
TKR squad: Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Sandeep Lamichhane, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julian, Ali Khan.