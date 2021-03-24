Bring it on

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s national football team face Guyana tonight in the first of consecutive away World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers, before taking on Puerto Rico on Sunday. Tonight’s match will be televised on Flow Sports and carried on radio via I95.5FM.
The match is the first international in a competition under Terry Fenwick’s charge, the Englishman’s opening salvo as head-coach resulting in a 7-0 drubbing by the USA in a “friendly” in January.
Although the last two meetings between T&T and Guyana resulted in 1-1 draws, the “Golden Jaguars” have only ever beaten T&T twice; a 4-2 friendly in 1978, before knocking out the “Soca Warriors” in World Cup qualifying with a 2-1 upset in Georgetown, in 2011.
Positive signs are emanating out of the T&T camp, with players Khaleem Hyland, Levi Garcia, Aubrey David, Marvin Phillip and England-born Daniel Phillips all brimming with confidence.
“It will be difficult; its going to be the first game of the World Cup qualifier,” said Saudi Arabia-based captain Hyland. “Guyana has a lot of players in the lower leagues in Europe. They are a team trying to come on the level that Trinidad is and rub shoulders with Trinidad and we know we have a tough clash.”
Meanwhile, AEK Athens wide midfielder Garcia has his eyes set on T&T getting full points from the match. “A good outcome will be a victory and we will try to get the win and move forward from there,” Garcia stated.
“The guys are up to the task. We are ready for the first game of the World Cup qualifier to make sure we start off the qualifiers the right way,” sated David, the Costa Rica-based Saprissa defender.
“We are looking forward to a positive start,” stated former India-based goalkeeper Phillip. “We just need to buckle down and stay focused and get off to a right start with a victory.”
And Watford midfielder Phillips added: “With every game I go in with the intention to win. I think that’s how we should go in—expecting to win.”
Coach Fenwick seems impressed with Phillips and may well hand the 20-year-old his international debut. “Junior players like Daniel, what a strong player he is,” Fenwick declared. “I think he’s going to be such a benefit to Trinidad and Tobago. Fantastic!”
Meanwhile, Guyana’s captain Sam Cox also sounds confident.
England-born Cox plays for Hampton and Richmond FC in the National League South, the sixth-tier of English football and will earn his 28th cap against T&T at the Panamericano Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Speaking with Kaieteur News, Cox noted the long rivalry between the two nations.
“We know the rivalry that comes between us and T&T, no one’s hiding that and it’s going to be no different going into the game on the 25th. It’s going to be a game of huge importance in terms of qualification into the next round of World Cup qualifying. Of course the Bahamas match is massive as well, but I think this one’s going to set the tone for the rest of the group.”
Cox also stated the young players that they have brought into the programme must have been doing something right in order to get the call-up and that must be respected.
“Listen, they’ve got the quality, they are fantastic kids willing to learn and gain as much knowledge as they can. They’re confident young men still learning their trade,” he said, “There’s going to be disappointments which there has been and there’s a lot of people who have expressed their displeasure. But at the end of the day, the coach has the final decision.”