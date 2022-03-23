NO PROOF, no cash.
Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) creditors have an April 8 deadline to produce evidence that they are owed monies by the TTFA. Otherwise, they have nothing to get.
The TTFA debt is estimated close to $100m, rendering the Association in danger of insolvency. FIFA, world football’s governing body took over the Association on March 17, 2020, dissolving the TTFA executive headed by then-president William Wallace, and installing its own normalisation committee (NC) headed by local businessman Robert Hadad.
Burdened with its mounting debt, the TTFA, through its normalisation committee, on November 8, 2021, filed with the supervisor of insolvency, a notice of intention to make a proposal to its creditors. Maria Daniel was appointed to act as the licensed trustee.
Daniel has now given notice to creditors that they have until April 8, 2022, to bare proof of being owed. “Each creditor with a claim against the TTFA is required to submit a proof of claim with supporting documentation in the prescribed form (Form 12) for examination and determination by me as the licensed trustee,” stated Daniel via a signed document.
“A creditor that does not submit a proof of claim shall not receive any payment pursuant to the proposal of the TTFA,” the notice continued. Further, the licensed trustee requires that creditors that have not yet submitted their proof of claim, to obtain a copy of the prescribed form and submit their proof of claim on or before April 8, 2022.
Among those being owed by the TTFA is recently-appointed technical director Anton Corneal, who in November 2019 was awarded $3.4 million by the High Court, for breach of contract by his current employer.
Contacted by the Express, Corneal stated that his legal representatives have already complied with the requirements. “I have allowed my lawyers to deal with it,” stated Corneal. “I think it’s the professional thing to do. So, I have left it in their hands.”
Meanwhile, former technical director Kendall Walkes, former coaches Stephen De Four, Russell Latapy, Dennis Lawrence and Stephen Hart are all also owed money by the TTFA.
The High Court had ordered the TTFA to pay Hart $5 million following his termination in 2016. Also owed a significant sum is UK-based, Coventry City first team coach Lawrence, who was dismissed in December 2019, months after he had signed a new two-year contract.
Efforts to contact Hart and Lawrence proved futile. However, like Corneal, US-based De Four said the matter was in his lawyers’ hands. “I put it in my lawyers’ hands. We got a notification, which we complied with, and we are awaiting a response from them,” said De Four, adding, “Everything is supposed to be done, I believe, by next month.”