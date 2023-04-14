BRITTANY JOSEPH and Merle Baggoo are expected to return to action today in the Classified Table Tennis Championship at Eastern Regional Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
The women’s A division is among six events scheduled to take place today, and the first major tournament of the season will conclude tomorrow with A2 and A1 categories.
Aleena Edwards—who won both majors, Silverbowl and National Championship when the sport resumed after an absence close to three years because of Covid-19—is not in the extremely small list of six female A division entrants.
Joseph, the top-ranked player before the pandemic, missed those tournaments and needs to be sharp from the start today as she is drawn in the tougher of the two groups in the first stage.
The top two players from each group will advance to the semi-finals, and the former national champion will be up against Ambika Sitram, who reached the last four when she returned in ‘Nationals’, and Imani Edwards-Taylor, runner-up in last year’s two majors.
Like Joseph, Baggoo, the 1964 national champ who is now in her mid-70s, will be making her first appearance since the pandemic, and the former Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association president is drawn in Group A, along with Linda Partap-Boodhan and Priyanka Khellawan.
Former top-ranked player Partap-Boodhan saved a handful of match points to upset Joseph in the final of the last edition of this tournament four years ago.
Former two-time Caribbean under-13 champ Khellawan played alongside Edwards-Taylor in the Caribbean open and under-19 Championship as well as the qualifying event for the CAC (Central American and Caribbean) Games, in Guyana, last month.
The women’s and men’s B and C divisions as well as the novice event will also take place today. First serve is 10 a.m.