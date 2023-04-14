BRITTANY JOSEPH and Merle Baggoo are expected to return to action today in the Classified Table Tennis Championship at Eastern Regional Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

The women’s A division is among six events scheduled to take place today, and the first major tournament of the season will conclude tomorrow with A2 and A1 categories.

Aleena Edwards—who won both majors, Silverbowl and National Championship when the sport resumed after an absence close to three years because of Covid-19—is not in the extremely small list of six female A division entrants.

Joseph, the top-ranked player before the pandemic, missed those tournaments and needs to be sharp from the start today as she is drawn in the tougher of the two groups in the first stage.

The top two players from each group will advance to the semi-finals, and the former national champion will be up against Ambika Sitram, who reached the last four when she returned in ‘Nationals’, and Imani Edwards-Taylor, runner-up in last year’s two majors.

Like Joseph, Baggoo, the 1964 national champ who is now in her mid-70s, will be making her first appearance since the pandemic, and the former Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association president is drawn in Group A, along with Linda Partap-Boodhan and Priyanka Khellawan.

Former top-ranked player Partap-Boodhan saved a handful of match points to upset Joseph in the final of the last edition of this tournament four years ago.

Former two-time Caribbean under-13 champ Khellawan played alongside Edwards-Taylor in the Caribbean open and under-19 Championship as well as the qualifying event for the CAC (Central American and Caribbean) Games, in Guyana, last month.

The women’s and men’s B and C divisions as well as the novice event will also take place today. First serve is 10 a.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PHILLIP EYEING INDIA

PHILLIP EYEING INDIA

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Anderson Phillip will be using the upcoming three-team Headley Weekes red-ball series to bolster his chances of regaining his place in the West Indies side for the upcoming home series against India in July and August.

Warriors seek 5th title in 9 years

For the Golden State Warriors, it’s a drive for five, as in five championships in nine years. It’s a similar thought for LeBron James, as the NBA’s all-time points leader is set to resume his quest for a fifth ring.

And for a bunch of other teams, just one ring would satisfy.

G14 league kicks off

The G14 League (Girls Under-14), hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, will commence today at the UWI SPEC Field, St Augustine from 10:00 am.

All teams in Trinidad will play at UWI, while the Tobago Group will begin tomorrow.

Second ITF silver for Dookie

JORDANE DOOKIE had to settle for a silver medal in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament, yesterday, in Dominican Republic.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Mexican Fernanda Sandoval were beaten 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the 18 & under doubles event by Nina Costalas and Trinetya Vijayakumar of the United States.