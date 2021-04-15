Bronze follows gold for Pierre

SHERDON PIERRE earned a medal in a table tennis tournament in the United States for the second time in succession Saturday in New York.

After striking gold in the (C division (Under-2000) of the March leg of the Westchester Little Open at the end of last month, the Trinidad and Tobago player earned a bronze medal at the same level in the Princeton Pong.

Pierre won all four matches in the round-robin group stage, losing only two of 14 games, to finish on top of his group and qualify for the main draw.

The 30-year-old then came from behind to beat Brice Schiegal 7-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-4 for a place in the medal round, before going under 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 to eventual silver-medallist Allan Anzagira in the semi-finals.

After winning his first round match by default in the “Westchester”, Pierre notched four victories in the knockout draw for the title a couple weeks ago.

The D’Abadie Youths player had been all but resigned to a bronze medal when he was down 5-1, after already losing the first two games to Amir Khan in the semis.

But Pierre then called a timeout and, after taking ten of the next 12 points to pull a game back, he went on to triumph (9-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9), and then defeated Danny Wan 11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7 for the title.

The former public relations officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association is booked to return home via Barbados next weekend, but his flight may be delayed because of recent eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent.

If he is still in New York, Pierre plans to play the April leg of the Westchester Little Open that weekend.

Pierre left the country in February to manage Tryese Knight in his quest to qualify for the Olympic Games, to be staged in Tokyo, Japan, from late July.

The Barbadian came down to his last chance in a tournament in Argentina yesterday.

