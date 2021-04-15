Bronze follows gold for Pierre

RHEANN CHUNG will not be competing in the Olympic Games in Japan in the next few months.
The Trinidad and Tobago player failed to book a ticket to Tokyo for the second and final time during the Latin American Table Tennis Qualification Series yesterday in Argentina.
The top two players from both tournaments will qualify for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, scheduled from July 23 until August 8.
After going out at the opening round of the knockout stage in the first competition on Tuesday, the France-based Chung again lost in the round of 32 yesterday, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 to Neridee Nino of Venezuela.
The five-time Caribbean champion had gone under 12-10, 5-11, 13-11, 11-5, 11-6 to Puerto Rican Lucero Ovelar on Tuesday.
While the 36-year-old Chung was flying the red, white and black flag solo in the competition, there were four representatives from Guyana. Natalie Cummings, Chelsea Edghill, Joel Alleyne and Shermar Britton, who have all competed in Trinidad, all exited at the first stage on Tuesday.
Cummings, Alleyne and Britton were again beaten in the first round yesterday, but Edghill, who won the Silver Bowl Championships here in 2014 as a 16-year-old, defeated Leyla Gomez of Paraguay 11-8, 11-7, 17-15, 7-11, 11-5 to reach the round of 16 after press time.
Britton, who also won at the Silver Bowl seven years ago, was studying at the St Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies before the coronavirus pandemic.
The 22-year-old won the last major tournament contested in this country, the Super Singles in December, 2019, and finished the season ranked third in the country.
Simon Tomlilson became the only Caribbean male player to win a match yesterday, but fellow Jamaican Kane Watson and Barbadian Tyrese Knight went out in the round of 32 in both tournaments.
Knight went to Qatar in February to prepare with T&T’s Sherdon Pierre as his manager.
Puerto Rican Brian Afanador, nemesis of this country’s top players Aaron Wilson and Arun Roopnarine during their days in juniors, earned one of the two male qualifying spots in his first attempt on Tuesday.
Dexter St Louis, T&T’s most successful player, qualified twice for the Olympics and participated in the 1996 Games in Atlanta, USA, and in 2008 in Beijing, China.
The five-time Caribbean singles champ passed away exactly 23 months ago today at age 51.
The south-paw was the step-father of Chung, whose career highlight was earning a bronze medal in the 2013 Latin American Championships.
The Olympics Games were been pushed back by an entire year because of the pandemic.