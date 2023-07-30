Bronze for local men again

AFTER failing to take advantage of a two-set lead and suffering a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to defending champs Suriname on Friday, Trinidad and Tobago’s men came back to defeat Bahamas 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18 for the bronze medal, a second straight time, in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship, at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall in Paramaribo, Suriname, Saturday night.

It was sweet revenge for the three-time champions as they were edged in five sets by the 2018 runners-up in the round-robin group stage last Tuesday. Marlon Phillip, who flew the red, white and black flag in the World Beach Volleyball Championships in Austria five years ago, scored a game-high 20 points.

The United States-based Daynte Stewart, who has also represented T&T in international events on the sand, was just one point adrift as he ended the tournament as the team’s leading scorer with 84 points.

Skipper Akim Bushe was next best with 65, while Rashaun Wright and Brandon Legall were a distant third with 37 each, one more than Joel Theodore and two more than Phillip.

Long-time T&T coach Gideon Dickson stated: “We came here with a group of young players who I think can grow in the upcoming ten years and make some noise in this region.”

The Jamaicans ended up fifth with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 triumph over the Martiniquans, who ended up at the rear of the field after also losing the sixth-place playoff 25-14, 25-23, 25-17 to Curacao.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Johnson hits century to lead Jamaica fightback

In-form left-hander Jordan Johnson struck a splendid unbeaten hundred to rescue Jamaica and help them dominate the final two sessions, on the opening day of the Rising Stars Under-19 men’s three-day final against Barbados, yesterday.

T&T drawn in bigger Davis Cup group

HOSTS Trinidad and Tobago were drawn in the bigger group for the Americas Group IV of the Davis Cup, which serves off today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Nine countries will be doing battle over six consecutive days, and the top two will be promoted to Group III of the world’s premier male team tennis competition next year.

Greaux bags double gold

Greaux bags double gold

Kyle Greaux secured NGC NAAATT National Open Championship men’s 200 metres gold at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Greaux stopped the clock at 20.74 seconds to win the half-lap final, forcing 100m gold medallist Devin Augustine to settle for silver in 20.82. Jerod Elcock crossed the line in 20.87 to claim bronze. Greaux seized control of the race on the straight, before easing to the line to regain the title he last won in 2018.

CWI launches inaugural women’s academy

Coming on the heels of the ‘Rising Stars’ Women’s Under-19 Championship held in Trinidad recently, Cricket West Indies has announced the establishment of a new West Indies Women’s Academy (WIWA) programme with the first High Performance camp which got under way from yesterday and continues through August 13 at the West Indies High Performance Centre at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), in Antigua.

Bronze for local men again

AFTER failing to take advantage of a two-set lead and suffering a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to defending champs Suriname on Friday, Trinidad and Tobago’s men came back to defeat Bahamas 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18 for the bronze medal, a second straight time, in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship, at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall in Paramaribo, Suriname, Saturday night.

Campbell breaks into top 100

Campbell breaks into top 100

Top Trinidad and Tobago road cyclist Teniel Campbell had her best day in the Tour de France Femmes yesterday, placing 51st in the final stage time-trial to end her campaign with an overall ranking of 99.

The 25-year-old Campbell was the third best cyclist in Team Jayco Alula in the final stage behind teammates Georgina Howe, who was 15th and Alexandra Manly, who was 43rd, and she is already looking forward to the next edition.