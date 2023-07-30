Bronze for local men again

AFTER failing to take advantage of a two-set lead and suffering a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to defending champs Suriname on Friday, Trinidad and Tobago’s men came back to defeat Bahamas 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18 for the bronze medal, a second straight time, in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship, at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall in Paramaribo, Suriname, Saturday night.
It was sweet revenge for the three-time champions as they were edged in five sets by the 2018 runners-up in the round-robin group stage last Tuesday. Marlon Phillip, who flew the red, white and black flag in the World Beach Volleyball Championships in Austria five years ago, scored a game-high 20 points.
The United States-based Daynte Stewart, who has also represented T&T in international events on the sand, was just one point adrift as he ended the tournament as the team’s leading scorer with 84 points.
Skipper Akim Bushe was next best with 65, while Rashaun Wright and Brandon Legall were a distant third with 37 each, one more than Joel Theodore and two more than Phillip.
Long-time T&T coach Gideon Dickson stated: “We came here with a group of young players who I think can grow in the upcoming ten years and make some noise in this region.”
The Jamaicans ended up fifth with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 triumph over the Martiniquans, who ended up at the rear of the field after also losing the sixth-place playoff 25-14, 25-23, 25-17 to Curacao.