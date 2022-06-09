Middle order batter Shamarh Brooks is backing the West Indies, to follow up their tight finish in the first One Day International against Pakistan with a another “good showing” in the second game today in Multan as they look to keep the three-match series alive.
Despite their heart-breaking loss in the final over on Wednesday, Brooks said the players are still in good spirits and are buoyed by the progress the team has been making over the past six month.
Speaking to the media yesterday, Brooks —who has two half-centuries and a century in the last four matches —said the confidence is still high in the team and they are eager to go a step further and win the second ODI, bowling off at 7 a.m. (T&T time).
“Winning is a habit and we are just coming off a very good tour of the Netherlands and the guys are in good spirits and to come into the first game and put up a total of 305, it speaks volumes about the progress we have made over the last five to six months,” said Brooks.
“To come back and do it again (in the second match), I think we’ve just got to trust the process. We have been working very hard as a team and there are a lot of discussions going on once we go out there and do what we are supposed to do, I think we will come up with another very good game in this second ODI,” he added.
Brooks scored 70 in Wednesday’s game as the Windies posted 305 for eight off their 50 overs. Another Babar Azam century, however, helped the hosts to 306 for five as they won with four balls to spare.
Asked about the handling the heat, Brooks said, “It was pretty tough but it wasn’t as bad as we thought it would have been. I think the guys did exceptionally well in terms of how they held up considering the contrasting conditions of coming from the Netherlands, so I think we’ll be fine going into this next game,” he assessed.
In terms of getting more wickets and getting over the line in the second match, Brooks said it could come down to keeping a cool head in the Multan heat. “Let the batsman make the mistake. Building pressure will be the main objective in terms of getting wickets,” said Brooks.
On Wednesday, Pakistan looked set for an easy win with a century stand between Imam-ul-Haq and Azam and another between Azam and Mohammed Rizwan that put the hosts on top. It wasn’t until the 42nd over that the Windies saw the back of Azam but by that time the hosts were well on top of the chase despite the visitors taking it down to the final over.
Asked about the security of the team and the accommodations off the field, Brooks said there is no doubt about how secure the team is in Multan. “There are no complaints thus far barring the heat but we are here to play cricket and we will put that behind us and do what we have to do as professionals,” Brooks concluded.