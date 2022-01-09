Brooks looks a steadying presence

Shamarh Brooks

IMPRESSED ON ODI DEBUT: West Indies batter Shamarh Brooks acknowledges reaching a half-century on debut during the first One-Day International against Ireland at Sabina Park, Jamaica, on Saturday.

Despite missing out on a century on his One Day-International (ODI) debut, Shamarh Brooks is satisfied with his performance in Saturday’s match which West Indies won against Ireland at Sabina Park.

However, the Player of the Match admitted he could have played the ball that got him out at 93 after 89 deliveries, differently. After being dropped on 92 at the start of the 45th over in the opening match of the CG Insurance ODI Series, Brooks perished lbw to medium pacer Mark Adair in the 36th over.

“Words can’t express,” Brooks said in a post-match interview about missing out on the century. “But at the end of the day, it was my first game and I’m still happy with the score that I got,” he said, adding, “in hindsight, now, looking back on it, I probably should have stayed on the front foot. There was a big space or a big gap on the leg-side with the field that the bowler had set, so that’s the only real change I would make, instead of going back on the back foot, pressing forward on the front foot.”

The Barbadian said further:”I wouldn’t say I panicked in the nervous 90s. Some people would probably end up being a little too cautious after being set, but as we all know, it’s a learning curve at this level, and I’ll take this one on the chin and look to go from strength to strength.”

Brooks hit nine stylish fours and three equally polished sixes on his way to his 93. The 33-year-old who made his Test debut in 2019 and began his limited-overs career with last month’s Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan, said his role in white-ball cricket is to “rotate the strike in terms of the middle overs”.

“We’ve always produced guys who can hit the ball over the rope, so for me, it’s just to really come in and play my part in the middle overs -- especially in a situation like [Saturday] where we lost early wickets -- and get the innings going again, then continue with a flurry at the back end,” he added.

Brooks’ display which featured in a record century stand with captain Kieron Pollard, helped West Indies to 24-run victory against Ireland in the first of three ODIs.

Meanwhile, captain Kieron was glad for the win despite his losing the toss.

“I think the most important thing was getting the victory. We can look back at areas where we need to improve but when you look back at it, you can’t hide from the fact the toss will be a big factor in the entire series,” Pollard said afterwards.

“The morning times here at Sabina Park there is a lot of moisture in the track and you can see from the way the Irish bowled, they used the conditions pretty well. I don’t see anything different in the next couple games.”

West Indies play the other two matches on Tuesday and Friday. The teams will also play a T20I next Sunday at the same venue.

