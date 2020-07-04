After four weeks in team isolation at Old Trafford in Manchester and two intra-squad warm-up matches at the bio-secure venue, the West Indies players are eager and ready for the first Test against England, starting on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
Windies batsman Shamarh Brooks, speaking to the media in a virtual press conference yesterday, said the visitors would have gotten enough time to shake off any rust from close to three months of being off field due to health and safety restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The Windies have been in isolation in a bio-secure bubble preparing for the historic three-Test series that will be the first major international sporting event to be played since the coronavirus shut down sport worldwide in mid-March.
“People are definitely looking to get back into cricket and actually watching live sport and especially cricket, so I think it (the series) is very important,” Brooks said.
He added the players were very excited to get back on the pitch.
“I mean, the training has gotten a bit monotonous so we’re just ready for the umpires to say play,” he said.
Brooks added that they had had enough time to prepare.
“We’ve been here for three to four weeks now and we’ve had two practice games, and I think the intensity in those practice games were decent but having said that, we also just came off a first-class season as well, so it’s not that we’re out in the woods in terms of not being in cricket form.
“I know three months might seem as a (long) while but I think the four weeks that we had here would have been enough time to get ourselves back in shape and ready for this Test series,” the 31-year-old added..
Brooks said the Windies could not afford to make simple mistakes against quality opposition like England and that the team’s batting would have to stand up and be ready to battle it out against a highly rated English bowling attack.
“The England team, as we all know, seems to be a very strong team and in their conditions as well, they are even harder to beat. We’ve had good preparation of the last couple of weeks and I’m backing us to do well once we can do the basics and play simple cricket,” said Brooks.
“I would say the guys have been working very hard and we know the English bowing attack is a good one and once we bat well, I think we have a very good chance. Spending time at the crease will be key and once we apply ourselves and spend time out there, it will get easier,” he continued.
“Not to put down the English bowlers but as a batting unit, we need to stand up in this series and I know it will make the difference.”
Brooks also commented on the anticipated rivalry between the two captains, Jason Holder and Ben Stokes.
“I definitely think they are the two best all-rounders in cricket. When you look at how Ben plays cricket, I admire him as a cricketer. That ‘never say die attitude’ and he is a total competitor. When you look at my captain, to me he’s a bit more laid back and more cool but his numbers speak for themselves.
“When you look at these two guys, it will be interesting to see how they go about this series and clashing against one another,” Brooks concluded.