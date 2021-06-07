Brothers in arms

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Judah Garcia is in advanced talks for a move to Greek football giants AEK Athens where he will join his brother Levi Garcia.
A flamboyant attacker with nimble footwork and incredible agility, Judah, will be leaving behind their eldest brother, Nathaniel Garcia, at Neroca,to unite with his other older brother, Levi Garcia, at the Greek Super League side.
Reports indicate that the final paperwork has almost been drawn up and just the exact duration of the contract is yet to be negotiated upon.
Following a stellar 2019-20 domestic campaign with Point Fortin Civic FC in the TT Pro League -- the top division of Trinidad and Tobago’s football system, Garcia was roped in by Neroca FC side ahead of I-League 2020-21. The 20-year-old speedster arrived in India for his first-ever stint outside his home country and finished as the top scorer for Neroca FC with four goals and a solitary assist.
Both Garcia brothers are currently on national duty with Trinidad and Tobago and have commented on the possible deal with AEK Athens. Judah spoke of his recent trial at Athens where he trained alongside his brother Levi, after his season in India ended.
“An unbelievable experience to be honest,” the younger Garcia said, “It’s everything a player could want and everything a player can take from there and go to the next level.”
Judah Garcia said that upon arriving in Greece recently, press attention had already put him under some pressure to perform. “It had a leak in the media where before I reach everything was done out,” Judah revealed. “It put a lot of pressure because all the press were expecting me to be a better player than him.”
“Physically and mentally I’m very strong right now coming off top quality training,” he said, “Everything went great with me at the club. Soon a few things will be revealed to the media and stuff,” he said.
Judah said it was calming influence to have his brother there. “Levi has always been that inspiration that motivator in my life,” he said. “He is like a God out there. The people always praising him. There was never one day that we walk the city and someone never walk up to him and ask for a picture or an autograph.”
Levi Garcia is also hoping his younger brother signs a contract. “It’s like a dream come through because since we were young guys we were dreaming and hoping to be professionals and so far he has been doing pretty well and he just there before the last step, and hopefully he can launch a deal. It will be a great, great, pleasure to play with him as soon as possible,” Levi said.