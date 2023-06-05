Darrel Brown and Dwight St Hillaire earned the men’s sprint titles at the Kaizen Panthers Paradise Challenge, held at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, two Sundays ago.
Brown, a former world junior record holder in the 100 metres dash, won the Paradise Challenge century in 10.80 seconds. Zenith’s Kegel Chance was second fastest in 10.89, with third spot going to Appaloosa’s Kengel Christopher in 10.93.
St Hillaire clocked 21.06 seconds to win the 200m event. His Kaizen Panthers teammate, Akanni Hislop was second in 21.73. Christopher got to the line in 21.84 to finish third.
Teenager Alexxe Henry completed an impressive women’s sprint double. The 16-year-old Zenith athlete struck gold in the 100m in 11.96 seconds, forcing Sri Lanka’s Amasha De Silva to settle for silver in 12.14. IG Fastlane’s Kewes Gomes clocked 12.76 to bag bronze. In the 200, Henry dominated her rivals with a 24.78 run.
Akeem Stewart captured the men’s shot put crown, the Kaizen Panthers athlete throwing the iron ball 18.41 metres. Hezekiel Romeo produced an 18.23m effort to finish second. Neon Wolves thrower Akeel Antoine was third at 16.31.
Cyril Sumner and Keone John finished one-two for Memphis Pioneers in the men’s 400m. Sumner clocked 48.30 seconds to claim the title, ahead of John (48.55) and Striders athlete Callis McLetchie (49.17).
Kaizen Panthers teenager Kaori Robley clocked 58.97 seconds to grab women’s 400m gold.
Memphis Pioneers runner Stefan Camejo returned a time of one minute, 56.56 seconds to top the men’s 800m field. Natalia Eastman, of Rss Phoenix, emerged victorious in the women’s 800, completing her two laps of the track in 2:20.59.
Che Saunders secured the men’s 110m hurdles title for Kaizen Panthers in 14.73 seconds. IG Fastlane’s Jenna Thomas struck gold in the women’s 400m hurdles in 1:04.30. Defence Force athlete Tauren George clocked 55.67 for top spot in the men’s 400 hurdles.
Both long jump titles went to Kaizen Panthers. Anya Akili won the women’s event with a 5.67m effort, while reigning Carifta Games boys’ under-17 champion Imanni Matthew produced a 6.79m leap to top the men’s field.
Mason Hall’s Jinelle Campbell won the women’s shot put with a 13.19m throw.
Christiano Austin captured the boys’ under-18 sprint double. The QRC Athletic Club sprinter won the 100m in 10.96 seconds and the 200 in 22.58.
At the Racers Grand Prix in Jamaica, on Saturday, Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Eric Harrison Jr. finished seventh in the men’s 200m in 20.97 seconds.
Reigning world champion Noah Lyles was the class of the field, the American track star stopping the clock at a world-leading 19.67 seconds for the easiest of victories.
Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes was a distant second in 20.14, with third spot going to Jamaica’s Rasheed Dwyer in 20.53.