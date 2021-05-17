Browne blood

The Browne family from Belmont is well known in local sporting circles.
Kwandwane Browne is Trinidad and Tobago’s best-ever hockey player, and ought to figure prominently in any conversation about the country’s all-time sporting greats. Kwan’s mother, Beverly, was a West Indies Women’s cricketer, while his aunts, Louise and Ann captained the regional cricket team.
It’s time to make way for yet another Browne.
Shannon Levy-Browne is running fast. But you will not see her in action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain. The 16-year-old sprinter attends Osceola High School in Florida, USA.
Last month, Levy-Browne captured the girls’ sprint double at the Orange Belt Conference Championship meet, in Florida. She also helped Osceola High to gold in the 4x100 metres relay.
Levy-Browne is Kwan’s first cousin and the niece of Beverly, Louise and Ann. So, it’s no surprise she’s a champion. Add to the mix parents with speed—Trinidadian dad and Jamaican mom—and young Levy-Brown seems destined for a successful career on the track. If she has her way, her international outings will be in Team TTO colours.
“Because of my many visits to Trinidad and Tobago,” Levy-Browne tells the Express, “I have a great love for the country, especially Maracas and the beaches in Tobago. In addition, I’m aware that T&T has produced great female sprinters, but would like to see the US and Jamaica challenged more in the sprints. Representing T&T might put us in the mix with some of the other good talent there.”
Levy-Browne’s father, Phillip Browne represented Hampton Athletic Club in the sprints between 1975 and 1983. Coached by the late Hubert Francis, Browne made many appearances at the Hampton International Games.
“My career was cut short due to knee problems which later resulted in two knee surgeries. I also represented North Zone in track and field at the elementary and high school levels. I also played soccer for South East Port of Spain Secondary and was selected on the north under-14 squad.”
Browne, a certified personal trainer, now lives in the United States, and is the “primary trainer” of his daughter. Shannon’s mother, Peaches was a track standout too, representing her Jamaican high school at the Penn Relays in Pennsylvania, USA. And Shannon’s brother, Sheldon Browne competed on the track as well, enjoying success in the 400m event before opting for high school basketball.
Levy-Browne undoubtedly has speed in her genes. To date, her fastest time in the 100m is 12.37 seconds, while her 200m personal best is 25.71. Both times were achieved in 2021, in spite of the challenges created by the global pandemic.
“As a second year high school student, I think that is somewhat okay. I lost a year of training due to Covid-19, but based on my progress I should be sub-12 this year--if not for the high school season, with my Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) club.”
Levy-Browne excels not only on the track, but in the classroom as well.
“Shannon does really well academically,” says Phillip, “and is often on the A or A/B honour roll. We have been contacted by the US Naval Academy, but they are not allowed to speak to her/us until September.”
While Levy-Browne loves speed, she is firmly focused on achieving academically.
“My ultimate goal in life is to become a surgeon. So, I have an order which is God, family, academics, track.
“Granted,” Levy-Browne continues, “running for Trinidad and Tobago would be icing on the cake, right now my goal is to get a full college scholarship.”
With Browne blood flowing through her veins, no goal is beyond the grasp of the Florida-based T&T patriot.