Browne chases sprint honours at Worlds

TEAM TTO cyclist Kwesi Browne will line up in the qualifying round of the men’s sprint today from 6.30am (TT time) at the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships in Saint Quentin en Yvelines, France.
On Thursday, Browne exited at the first round repechage stage of the men’s keirin, missing out on one of the two automatic qualifying spots.
The men’s sprint will be Browne’s second and final event at the global competition.
Meanwhile, endurance rider Akil Campbell placed 20th in the men’s scratch race on Thursday evening. Campbell battled a tough field of cyclists and was unable to complete the 15km/60-lap circuit.
Winning gold was Canadian Dylan Bibic while Japanese Kazushige Kuboki and Dutchman Roy Eefting rounded off the top three.
Campbell returns to the track tomorrow for the men’s elimination race.
Flying 200m world record holder and TT ace cyclist Nicholas Paul was scheduled to compete at the world meet but he is currently recovering from a collarbone fracture sustained while training in Switzerland, two weeks ago.