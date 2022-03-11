Browne, Christian take sprint honours

Kwesi Browne

PSL Cycling Club’s Sylese Christian and Arima Wheelers Cycling Club’s (AW) Kwesi Browne were crowned national champions of the Elite Women’s and Men’s sprint events at the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) National Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre Thursday night.

Christian defeated AW’s Adriana Seyjagat in their final match-up to claim the title, while Browne overcame Quincy Alexander to lift the sprint crown. Nicholas Paul is not competing at the Championships.

Christian and Seyjagat occupied those same places for the Women’s Under-23 sprint, while Rigtech Sonics’ Zion Pulido was declared the men’s Under-23 sprint champion ahead of his club-mate D’Angelo Harris and AW’s Ryan D’Abreau in that order.

In the Men’s junior sprint, Raul Garcia of Madonna Wheelers (MW) emerged the champion over AW’s Devante Laurence, while Madonna’s Phoebe Sandy was well clear of AW’s Alexia Wilson for the Women’s junior sprint event.

In the Elite men’s individual pursuit (4 km), PSL’s Akil Campbell cruised to the national title in 4:40.521, several bike lengths clear of Hummingbirds Internationals’ Sheldon Ramjit (5:04.239) and Team DPS’s Maurice Burnette (5:08.937).

Burnette was the Men’s Under-23 champion for that event, with the Evolution Cycling Academy’s (ECA) Tyriq Woods failing to complete the pursuit.

And PSL‘s Zane Nabie claimed the Men’s junior individual pursuit in 4:21.757, ahead of his club-mate Dominic Maraj (4:54.318).

The Championships continued last evening with the keirin, 10k and 15k scratch races, with the 20k, 30k point races and the team pursuit today.

The Nationals conclude with the 500m and one-kilometre time-trial events tomorrow.

