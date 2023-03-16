Browne, Paul miss out on keirin medals at Nations Cup

TTO’s elite sprinter Nicholas Paul exited at the quarter-final stage of the Men’s keirin on day three of the UCI Nations Cup cycling series in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.

His countryman Kwesi Browne departed even earlier at the first round repechage stage.

Paul finished sixth and last in the second quarter-final claimed by the eventual champion, Shinji Nakano of Japan

Earlier, Paul had won heat seven of ten to advance while Browne was fifth in heat eight.

Also yesterday, endurance rider Akil Campbell failed to advance to the final of the omnium after finishing 18th of 20 in the second of the qualifying heats. On day two, Campbell was 12th in the elimination

The trio are part of a four-member TTO team in Egypt battling to earn Paris 2024 Olympic qualification points at the Cairo International Velodrome.

The final member, Alexi Costa-Ramirez will get her campaign underway today in the women’s omnium. Paul and Browne are expected to line up in the Men’s sprint today.

The meet is the first international competition for Paul who is returning after a collarbone injury he sustained during training last year in an attempt to give his Olympic- points-earning campaign underway

That injury also ruled the local sprint king out of the 2022 World Championships in France.

