BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

Jonny Browne

KING OF TOBAGO: USA’s Jonny Browne celebrates with a drink after being crowned the overall victor of the three-day Tobago International Cycling Classic, yesterday.--Photo: TICC

USA’s Jonny Browne won the Tobago International Cycling Classic’s Tour of Tobago yesterday, crossing the finish line well clear of all challengers, in a time of four hours, 27 minutes and 1.30 seconds, to clinch the overall title after three stages of racing.

His closest rival yesterday was Colombia’s Oscar Pachon, who came in more than three minutes after Browne in 4:30:55.67. Another Colombian Mateo Garcia, riding for Team Foundation, was a further six minutes adrift, completing the 120 km race around the sister isle in 4:36:35.16.

The riders set off from the Scarborough Esplanade and it was Pachon in the lead as they approached Bloody Bay. He maintained his place at the front through Castara, Des Vignes road and Mason Hall before Browne took over in Lambeau.

Browne was also crowned the overall champion having also won the opening stage on Friday, finishing ahead of Garcia and Pachon, respectively. He placed ninth in Saturday’s criterium second stage. “I’ve raced all around the world and this is definitely the hardest course I have ever done,” Browne said after the race. “I stayed in my zone all day. They were pushing harder than me during the climb but I just stayed controlled and then once we hit the highway and back into the city I was going much faster. It was hot and I was just trying to stay cool all day and I did the best I could with that,” he explained.

The Tour of Tobago was also his season-ender and he was pleased with the overall result. He admitted that he is not necessarily a climber.

“On steep stuff I suffer quite a bit so the power I did today was quite impressive,” he added.

Meanwhile, Division Two was won by Josias Valasquez of Venezuela who completed the 30km race in 1:33:18.52. He said he was happy with his ride in what he described as a hard course. The Team Pharmaco rider said it was his first time in the Tobago and despite not being familiar with the terrain, he took a chance coming out of the hills which worked out for him in the end.

“This is the first time in Tobago, I didn’t know the course and I took a chance descending which was very (dangerous) and I almost fell twice but I got away from them (the other cyclists) with about 16 kilometres to go and I made it solo,” he explained.

Valasquez said he was confident he would win the final stage following his victory in the stage two 20km race on Saturday. “I was sure I was going to win and the guys was looking at me all the time and when I saw the chance to go, I went and it was after the hills before the coastline and I came out solo by the coastline and the highway had very hard breeze but I did it,” he concluded.

Guyana’s Andre Greene of RigTech Sonics was second in the Division Two while T&T’s Jadian Neaves of Raiders placed third. On the team standings, Miami Blazers finished on top with 181 points with Team Pharmaco second on 155.

TICC selected results:

Stage 3 — Tour of Tobago

Division 1 (120km)

1st—Jonny Brown (Miami Blazers/USA)—4 hrs 27 minutes 01.30 seconds (4:27:01.30)

2nd—Oscar Pachon (Raiders/COL)—4:30:55.67

3rd—Mateo Garcia (Team Foundation/COL)—4:36:35.16

4th—Joshua Kelly (Miami Blazers/Barbados)—4:40:41.76

Division 2 (30km)

1st—Josias Valasquez (Team Pharmaco/VEN)—1:33;18.52

2nd—Andre Greene (RigTech/GUY)—1:34:59.46

3rd—Jadian Neaves (Raiders/TTO)—1:34:59.76

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

USA’s Jonny Browne won the Tobago International Cycling Classic’s Tour of Tobago yesterday, crossing the finish line well clear of all challengers, in a time of four hours, 27 minutes and 1.30 seconds, to clinch the overall title after three stages of racing.

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Embattled West Indies begin their quest to qualify for the main draw of the Twenty20 World Cup when they face Scotland today, with captain Nicholas Pooran hailing the strong morale in his inexperienced squad.

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Ottis Gibson, one of the architects of West Indies’ T20 World Cup in 2012, believes the Caribbean side may require a rethink of strategy in order to find success again in the shortest format.

West Indies beat Sri Lanka in the 2012 final and returned to edge England in the 2016 final in a dramatic finish, but have since fallen down the pecking order and are ranked number seven in the International Cricket Council charts.

Campbell places 19th in elimination event

Trinidad and Tobago endurance rider Akil Campbell completed his UCI Track World Cycling Championships by placing 19th in the Men’s Elimination race on the final day of the event in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, yesterday.

The race was won by Italy’s Elia Viviani with Cobin Strong of New Zealand coming in second and the UK’s Ethan Vernon taking the bronze medal.

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Nikoli Blackman won the Subway-sponsored Maracas Open Water Classic at Maracas Bay, yesterday, in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 36 seconds.

The two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, Blackman of Marlins Swim Club, finished ahead of his Marlins Swim Club teammate Zachary Anthony (1:12:27) and Barraccudas Swim Club’s Liam Carrington (1:17:33).

CWI hails Pairaudeau as pioneer of the game

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has hailed the late Bruce Pairaudeau as “one of the pioneers of the game” following the former batsman’s death at 91 last week. Pairaudeau, who played for Guyana and West Indies, passed away in New Zealand where he lived since the late 1950s.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

USA’s Jonny Browne won the Tobago International Cycling Classic’s Tour of Tobago yesterday, crossing the finish line well clear of all challengers, in a time of four hours, 27 minutes and 1.30 seconds, to clinch the overall title after three stages of racing.

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Embattled West Indies begin their quest to qualify for the main draw of the Twenty20 World Cup when they face Scotland today, with captain Nicholas Pooran hailing the strong morale in his inexperienced squad.

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Ottis Gibson, one of the architects of West Indies’ T20 World Cup in 2012, believes the Caribbean side may require a rethink of strategy in order to find success again in the shortest format.

West Indies beat Sri Lanka in the 2012 final and returned to edge England in the 2016 final in a dramatic finish, but have since fallen down the pecking order and are ranked number seven in the International Cricket Council charts.

Campbell places 19th in elimination event

Trinidad and Tobago endurance rider Akil Campbell completed his UCI Track World Cycling Championships by placing 19th in the Men’s Elimination race on the final day of the event in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, yesterday.

The race was won by Italy’s Elia Viviani with Cobin Strong of New Zealand coming in second and the UK’s Ethan Vernon taking the bronze medal.

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Nikoli Blackman won the Subway-sponsored Maracas Open Water Classic at Maracas Bay, yesterday, in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 36 seconds.

The two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, Blackman of Marlins Swim Club, finished ahead of his Marlins Swim Club teammate Zachary Anthony (1:12:27) and Barraccudas Swim Club’s Liam Carrington (1:17:33).

CWI hails Pairaudeau as pioneer of the game

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has hailed the late Bruce Pairaudeau as “one of the pioneers of the game” following the former batsman’s death at 91 last week. Pairaudeau, who played for Guyana and West Indies, passed away in New Zealand where he lived since the late 1950s.