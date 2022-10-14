BROWNE TO THE FRONT

The Tobago International Cycling Classic got underway yesterday with USA’s Jonny Browne of Miami Blazers winning the 100-kilometres stage one race in a time of two hours, 14 minutes, 19.73 seconds.
Browne finish just ahead of Colombia’s Matio Garcia of Team Foundation who placed second in 2:14:22.51.
Garcia’s countryman Oscar Pachon of Raiders was third in the division, clocking 2:14:24.54.
Meanwhile, in Division Two, Trinidad and Tobago’s Andre Greene of Rigtech took first place with Venezuela’s Josias Valsquez coming in second and another TTO rider Kirsten George of Heatwave rounding out the top three.
Division Two riders competed in a 50km race (five laps of the circuit) with Greene clocking one hour, 17 minutes, 27.30 seconds.
Valsquez of Team Pharmaco crossed the finish line in a time of 1:17:27.91 while George had a time of 1:17:28.1.
“I am feeling pretty good. Happy with the win,” Browne said after the first stage win.
He also noted that the USA cyclists had a point to prove which gave him the extra push needed to come out in first place.
“There was a bit of chit chat before the race about us being the fun team so we just so we kind of just prove everybody wrong…we’re not just slack riders,” Browne added.
About the course and the conditions, Browne said both were tough.
“The heat and the terrain were pretty hard. Everybody thought the climb was going to be the hardest part but I thought it was the cross-wind along the ocean. The humidity is definitely getting to us now so we just have to try and recover quickly. First time racing down here in Trinidad and Tobago so it’s been pretty awesome,” he concluded.
Browne also noted that he is part of a criterium team in the USA and will be ready to go for today’s second stage.
Stage two is the Wilson Road Criterium in Scarborough and gets going at 8am with the Division One and International field racing over 50km.
The third and final stage of the Tobago International Cycling Classic will be the 120km Tour of Tobago set to ride off tomorrow (Sunday).
The riders will depart the Scarborough Esplanade at 7am and make their way around Tobago before returning to the finish on the Esplanade.
Tobago International Cycling Classic Stage 1 Results
Division One
1. Jonny Browne (Miami Blazers/USA)--2:14:19.73
2. Matio Garcia (Team Foundation/Colombia)--2:14:22.51
3. Oscar Pachon (Raiders/Colombia)--2:14.24.54
4. Mason Schofield (Miami Blazers/USA)--2:15.05.19
Division Two
1. Andre Greene (Rigtech Sonics/TTO)—1:17:27.30
2. Josias Valsquez (Team Pharmaco/Venezuela)--1:17:27.91
3. Kirsten George (Heatwave/TTO)--1:17:28.1
Division Three and Casual Bikers (Two laps/20km)
1. Jevon Adams (Unattached/Tobago)—34:20.46
2. Peter Parks (Raiders/TTO)--34:21
3. James London (Unattached/Tobago)--34:51.1