BROWNE TO THE FRONT

The Tobago International Cycling Classic got underway yesterday with USA’s Jonny Browne of Miami Blazers winning the 100-kilometres stage one race in a time of two hours, 14 minutes, 19.73 seconds.

Browne finish just ahead of Colombia’s Matio Garcia of Team Foundation who placed second in 2:14:22.51.

Garcia’s countryman Oscar Pachon of Raiders was third in the division, clocking 2:14:24.54.

Meanwhile, in Division Two, Trinidad and Tobago’s Andre Greene of Rigtech took first place with Venezuela’s Josias Valsquez coming in second and another TTO rider Kirsten George of Heatwave rounding out the top three.

Division Two riders competed in a 50km race (five laps of the circuit) with Greene clocking one hour, 17 minutes, 27.30 seconds.

Valsquez of Team Pharmaco crossed the finish line in a time of 1:17:27.91 while George had a time of 1:17:28.1.

“I am feeling pretty good. Happy with the win,” Browne said after the first stage win.

He also noted that the USA cyclists had a point to prove which gave him the extra push needed to come out in first place.

“There was a bit of chit chat before the race about us being the fun team so we just so we kind of just prove everybody wrong…we’re not just slack riders,” Browne added.

About the course and the conditions, Browne said both were tough.

“The heat and the terrain were pretty hard. Everybody thought the climb was going to be the hardest part but I thought it was the cross-wind along the ocean. The humidity is definitely getting to us now so we just have to try and recover quickly. First time racing down here in Trinidad and Tobago so it’s been pretty awesome,” he concluded.

Browne also noted that he is part of a criterium team in the USA and will be ready to go for today’s second stage.

Stage two is the Wilson Road Criterium in Scarborough and gets going at 8am with the Division One and International field racing over 50km.

The third and final stage of the Tobago International Cycling Classic will be the 120km Tour of Tobago set to ride off tomorrow (Sunday).

The riders will depart the Scarborough Esplanade at 7am and make their way around Tobago before returning to the finish on the Esplanade.

Tobago International Cycling Classic Stage 1 Results

Division One

1. Jonny Browne (Miami Blazers/USA)--2:14:19.73

2. Matio Garcia (Team Foundation/Colombia)--2:14:22.51

3. Oscar Pachon (Raiders/Colombia)--2:14.24.54

4. Mason Schofield (Miami Blazers/USA)--2:15.05.19

Division Two

1. Andre Greene (Rigtech Sonics/TTO)—1:17:27.30

2. Josias Valsquez (Team Pharmaco/Venezuela)--1:17:27.91

3. Kirsten George (Heatwave/TTO)--1:17:28.1

Division Three and Casual Bikers (Two laps/20km)

1. Jevon Adams (Unattached/Tobago)—34:20.46

2. Peter Parks (Raiders/TTO)--34:21

3. James London (Unattached/Tobago)--34:51.1

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

St Benedict’s vs Naps in key SSFL clash

A place in the next round of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership Division will be on the line today for St Benedict’s College and Naparima College when the two teams meet in a key Group A match at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 3.30 pm.

Browne chases sprint honours at Worlds

Browne chases sprint honours at Worlds

TEAM TTO cyclist Kwesi Browne will line up in the qualifying round of the men’s sprint today from 6.30am (TT time) at the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships in Saint Quentin en Yvelines, France.

On Thursday, Browne exited at the first round repechage stage of the men’s keirin, missing out on one of the two automatic qualifying spots.

BROWNE TO THE FRONT

BROWNE TO THE FRONT

The Tobago International Cycling Classic got underway yesterday with USA’s Jonny Browne of Miami Blazers winning the 100-kilometres stage one race in a time of two hours, 14 minutes, 19.73 seconds.

Browne finish just ahead of Colombia’s Matio Garcia of Team Foundation who placed second in 2:14:22.51.

Kowlessar retains Umpires Council presidency

Kowlessar retains Umpires Council presidency

Kellman Kowlessar retained presidency of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council as his slate pulled off a clean sweep of the executive positions contested at the Council’s annual general meeting at Presentation College Chaguanas on Sunday.

Windies, Sri Lanka favoured in T20 W/Cup first round

Windies, Sri Lanka favoured in T20 W/Cup first round

West Indies are the only team to win the Twenty20 World Cup twice, and 2014 champions Sri Lanka are the only three-time finalists in the championship for international cricket’s shortest format.

Even with those credentials, two of the game’s traditional entertainers are having to go through a preliminary stage with the lower-ranked teams to earn a spot in the T20 World Cup’s main round. The tournament before the tournament starts tomorrow, with Sri Lanka, coming off victory in the Asia Cup, opening Group A against Namibia at Kardinia Park in Geelong, west of Melbourne.

T&T start strong at Caribbean U11/U13 Champs

T&T start strong at Caribbean U11/U13 Champs

TWO of the four Trinidad and Tobago teams notched commanding victories when the Caribbean Under-11 and 13 Championship served off yesterday in Georgetown, Guyana.

Liam Ratoo was in winners’ row twice in the emphatic 3-0 triumph over Barbados in Group B of the younger category.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

St Benedict’s vs Naps in key SSFL clash

A place in the next round of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership Division will be on the line today for St Benedict’s College and Naparima College when the two teams meet in a key Group A match at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 3.30 pm.

Browne chases sprint honours at Worlds

Browne chases sprint honours at Worlds

TEAM TTO cyclist Kwesi Browne will line up in the qualifying round of the men’s sprint today from 6.30am (TT time) at the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships in Saint Quentin en Yvelines, France.

On Thursday, Browne exited at the first round repechage stage of the men’s keirin, missing out on one of the two automatic qualifying spots.

BROWNE TO THE FRONT

BROWNE TO THE FRONT

The Tobago International Cycling Classic got underway yesterday with USA’s Jonny Browne of Miami Blazers winning the 100-kilometres stage one race in a time of two hours, 14 minutes, 19.73 seconds.

Browne finish just ahead of Colombia’s Matio Garcia of Team Foundation who placed second in 2:14:22.51.

Kowlessar retains Umpires Council presidency

Kowlessar retains Umpires Council presidency

Kellman Kowlessar retained presidency of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council as his slate pulled off a clean sweep of the executive positions contested at the Council’s annual general meeting at Presentation College Chaguanas on Sunday.

Windies, Sri Lanka favoured in T20 W/Cup first round

Windies, Sri Lanka favoured in T20 W/Cup first round

West Indies are the only team to win the Twenty20 World Cup twice, and 2014 champions Sri Lanka are the only three-time finalists in the championship for international cricket’s shortest format.

Even with those credentials, two of the game’s traditional entertainers are having to go through a preliminary stage with the lower-ranked teams to earn a spot in the T20 World Cup’s main round. The tournament before the tournament starts tomorrow, with Sri Lanka, coming off victory in the Asia Cup, opening Group A against Namibia at Kardinia Park in Geelong, west of Melbourne.

T&T start strong at Caribbean U11/U13 Champs

T&T start strong at Caribbean U11/U13 Champs

TWO of the four Trinidad and Tobago teams notched commanding victories when the Caribbean Under-11 and 13 Championship served off yesterday in Georgetown, Guyana.

Liam Ratoo was in winners’ row twice in the emphatic 3-0 triumph over Barbados in Group B of the younger category.