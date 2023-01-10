Bruce replaces Fraser in women’s T20 squad

SEAM bowler Cherry Ann Fraser has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International (T20I) tri-nation series against South Africa and India due to injury and has been replaced by Shanika Bruce, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced yesterday.

Bruce represented the West Indies women’s ‘A’ Team in 2021 when Pakistan toured the Caribbean. She also played three T20Is for Barbados at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England last year.

Lead selector Ann Browne-John noted that Bruce had a successful regional tournament last year and was one of the top bowlers, “so, as a result, we believe she is the right fit for the team at this time”.

“It’s unfortunate that Cherry Ann Fraser has been ruled out of the Tri-Series and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup due to injury. Fraser has shown improvement during the recent series against England and would have provided another fast-bowling option for the skipper,” she added.

The Tri-Series will be played from January 19 to 30 and forms part of the preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup which will also be played in South Africa.

The West Indies women will play at least four matches, playing two matches each against hosts South Africa and India. The two leading teams will then play each other in the Tri-Series final on February 2. West Indies will also play a warm-up match against South Africa ahead of the Tri-Series at Beacon Bay on January 16.

Final squads for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa must be submitted by February 2. The eighth edition of the marquee ICC women’s event will begin on February 10 with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka. West Indies have been drawn in Group 2 alongside England, India, Pakistan and Ireland.

Squad:

Hayley Matthews ​(captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Shanika Bruce, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

TRI-SERIES MATCH SCHEDULE:

January

19: South Africa Women vs India Women (1 p.m.)

21: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women (9 a.m.)

23: India vs West Indies Women (1 p.m.)

25: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women (9 a.m.)

28: South Africa Women vs India Women (1 p.m.)

30: West Indies Women vs India Women (9 a.m.)

(All matches to be played at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa)

