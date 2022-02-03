BRUISING LOSS

Despite falling to their biggest defeat against South Africa, and potentially losing two of their key batters to injuries, the West Indies women are keeping their heads high as they look towards what is now a series decider on Sunday.
The Windies lost to South Africa by 96 runs yesterday in the third of four One-Day Internationals, with skipper Stafanie Taylor having to be substituted due to a concussion and Chedean Nation being taken to hospital after diving awkwardly while attempting to stop a boundary.
The result meant that the series is now level at 1-1 after the first game was abandoned and the West Indies won the second in a “Super Over”.
According to vice-captain Anisa Mohammed, both injured players will be assessed tomorrow before any further updates can be given.
Mohammed said if both players were fit to bat, the game could have turned out differently but for now, they will assess their performances and try to come back stronger for the decider.
Yesterday, the Windies faced their toughest test on tour so far after South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first, posting 299 for eight with opener Laura Wolvaardt slamming 117 off 123 balls and skipper Sune Luus hitting a patient 56 off 93.
Chloe Tryon also chipped in with a quick-fire 43 off 24 towards the end.
In response, the Caribbean women were all out for 203 in 44.4 overs with Nation not coming out to bat and Taylor being replaced by concussion substitute Aaliyah Alleyne, who made just 18.
“The series is level at 1-1 but our heads are still high,” Mohammed said after the game.
“Unfortunately, the skipper is out and she will be reassessed tomorrow (today) but the spirits are still very high in the camp and we feel like we can still win the series come Sunday,” she added.
About her personal performance which saw her take one for 62 off nine overs, off-spinner Mohammed said: “I think I didn’t have such a good day with the ball today but hopefully I will be able to correct the mistakes I made today and get it all right for Sunday.”
“Chasing 300 was a challenge especially after losing Chedean Nation and Stafanie Taylor. I think we lacked a bit in the batting after losing both of them but I think if both of them were there, I think it was definitely game on,” she added. The Windies got off to a rough start in their chase, losing Rashada Williams for one in the second over and Deandra Dotting for 12 two overs later.
Taylor was then struck on the helmet by a Nadine De Klerk bouncer at the end of the 13th over and while she tried to continue, she eventually made her way off the field for further treatment.
Cricket West Indies posted an update shortly after stating “West Indies women’s captain Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the third ODI after being assessed with a concussion.”
CWI also updated that, “out of an abundance of caution, Chedean Nation was taken to the hospital for medical examination after taking a tumble while fielding.”
Despite yesterday’s injury setbacks, the Windies still made a fist of the chase, with Kycia Knight hitting 69 off 94 balls to keep the innings together but they eventually fell short.
“I think South Africa probably scored 40 or 50 runs more than we expected but having said that, they scored 299 and then we came and lost Taylor and Nation and I think that was a crucial part of the game for us,” Mohammed noted.
“I think those are two of our main batters and if we had those two batters, we probably would have gotten closer to the score or probably win the game,” she added.
Looking ahead, Mohammed said the Windies like a bit of excitement with the series going down to the wire. She said they will be stepping it up a notch for Sunday as they try to close out the series and head into the World Cup on a high.
“It is part of our World Cup preparations, so we are hoping to tick all the boxes come Sunday and head into the World Cup with our confidence high,” said Mohammed.
“We have quite a lot of game-changers in our team and we are hoping that Sunday, most of them will turn up and hopefully we can win this series,” she continued.
“We definitely need to tighten up in our fielding and the bowlers need to bowl in better areas, especially when batters are coming hard at us. So, we have a couple of days and we are going to try a assess what we did wrong today and come back on Sunday,” Mohammed concluded.