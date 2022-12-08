BRUTAL START

Anderson Phillip

TOILING AWAY: West Indies’ fast bowler Anderson Phillip, left, delivers as Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, right, watches during the second Test in Adelaide, Australia, yesterday.

—Photo: AP

Injury-riddled West Indies were virtually powerless as Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head plundered unbeaten hundreds to stamp Australia’s authority on the opening day of the decisive final Test yesterday.

Asked to bowl first in the day-night affair at Adelaide Oval, a depleted West Indies attack shorn of its leader in veteran seamer Kemar Roach, struggled for impact on a flat surface and watched as Australia raced to 330 for three at the close.

Labuschagne, with 204 and an unbeaten 104 in last week’s first Test in Perth, continued his domination with an unbeaten 120 while the left-handed Head, who missed out with 99 in that game, finished the day on Australia’s south coast with 114 not out.

Both cashed in on a greenhorn West Indies attack, re-jigged due to injury. Roach, who struggled with a hamstring in the first Test, never made the cut and neither did Jayden Seales nor all-rounder Kyle Mayers.

And with batter Nkrumah Bonner also ruled out after suffering a concussion last week, it meant West Indies were forced to hand Test debuts to batter Devon Thomas and fast bowler Marquino Mindley, the latter only arriving in Australia 48 hours earlier as injury cover.

And West Indies paid a heavy price for Mindley’s inclusion, the 27-year-old limping off the field after just two unflattering overs, clutching at his right hamstring.

Australia-based batsman Omar Phillips, who featured in two Tests for West Indies 13 years ago, had been earlier drafted into the squad as an emergency fielder just prior to the start of the Test.

But with the 36-year-old, a player/coach for Mores in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association, having not yet arrived in Adelaide, Seales and Mayers were forced into cameo roles as substitutes to bail out their ailing side.

Thomas, too, had to be pressed into service for his unheralded medium pace which had previously yielded only 20 first-class wickets, the right-armer sending down nine overs and claiming the wicket of opener Usman Khawaja for 62.

“It’s been a tough week, trying to make sure that we had a balance with the squad especially with the amount of injuries we had,” lamented head coach Phil Simmons.

“This morning we started well. I think we still bowled well. Losing one of the bowlers wasn’t part of the plan so I think commendations must go to the rest of the bowlers for picking up the slack and trying to do well.

“Mindley, he has maybe a little strain in the hamstring but he’s going for a scan so we’ll find out for sure.”

West Indies actually made an encouraging start, Alzarri Joseph claiming the dangerous David Warner to a catch at the wicket for 21 in the ninth over, after the veteran left-hander had added 34 for the first wicket with Khawaja.

Things quickly went downhill from there on, however. Seamer Jason Holder offered little with the new ball, off-spinner Roston Chase was wheeling away by the tenth over and Mindley sent down three no-balls in his brief spell before disappearing following the first over after the first drinks break.

And with 26-year-old pacer Anderson Phillip, in only his second Test, having little impact, the irrepressible Labuschagne joined Khawaja combined to add 95 for the second wicket in a stand which took the Aussies to lunch on 89 for one.

Thomas proved the unlikely hero, getting the breakthrough on the stroke of the hour after the interval when he gained an lbw judgement against Khawaja, after the Queenslander had faced 129 balls and struck nine fours.

West Indies enjoyed perhaps their best period then, Holder getting Steve Smith to lob a return catch in the next over without scoring as Australia slipped to 131 for three.

That was the last sign of success for the visitors, Labuschagne and Head putting on 199 in an unbroken fourth wicket stand.

Labuschagne emerged from a slow start to hit 11 fours in 235 balls at the crease while Head pleased his home crowd in a 139-ball innings which included a dozen fours.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BRUTAL START

BRUTAL START

Injury-riddled West Indies were virtually powerless as Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head plundered unbeaten hundreds to stamp Australia’s authority on the opening day of the decisive final Test yesterday.

Asked to bowl first in the day-night affair at Adelaide Oval, a depleted West Indies attack shorn of its leader in veteran seamer Kemar Roach, struggled for impact on a flat surface and watched as Australia raced to 330 for three at the close.

Brathwaite keeps Falcons unbeaten in Lanka Premier League

All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite wiped out the Galle Gladiators top order with a devastating four-wicket haul to set up Kandy Falcons’ five-wicket victory and extend their unbeaten start to the Lanka Premier League Wednesday.

The former West Indies white-ball captain, who has not played international cricket in three years, snatched four of the first five wickets to end with four for 14 from four overs of medium pace, as Gladiators were held to 121 for eight from their 20 overs.

In reply, the Falcons raced to their target with five overs to spare, Kamindu Mendis top-scoring with 44 from 34 balls and openers Pathum Nissanka (22) and Andre Fletcher (20) providing support.

Coach Williams excited for T&T U-19 W/Cup picks

Coach Williams excited for T&T U-19 W/Cup picks

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board coach Kelvin Williams is excited to see Shalini Samaroo, Djenaba Joseph, Shunelle Sawh and KD Jazz Mitchell excel at the higher level after the four T&T players were selected on the West Indies Women’s Under-19 team for the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup next month.

“Those four girls going to the World Cup, I expect them to give their best and I know their performances will be up there,” Williams told the Express yesterday.

Judoka Greaves gets bronze in USA

Judoka Greaves gets bronze in USA

USA-BASED TTO judoka Aidan Greaves battled to a bronze at the coveted USA Judo 2022 Presidents Cup last month.

At the competition staged in Irving, Texas, Greaves competed in the male cadet under 73 kilograms category and managed to make it to the podium with a record of two wins and two losses.

Black Rock score 14 on Hills Utd

BLACK ROCK were the big winners in the Ascension Tobago Premier League last weekend, whipping former top team Hills United 14-1 in the Western Conference, while Lambeau FC saw off Bethel Utd 6-1 on Sunday before also defeating St Clair’s Coaching School 5-2 on Tuesday. Carnbee/Mt Pleasant also shut out Bethel Utd 6-0, with Axcel George scoring a hat-trick.

Black Rock showed no sympathy to Hills United who have not won this season. Adrian and Jonathan Thomas both scored hat-tricks, while Atiba Roberts netted a brace and six other footballers also found the net.

Prime bags Central American Masters sprint double

Martin Prime captured the Men’s 60-64 sprint double at the Central American Masters Athletics Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, last month.

Prime, the lone Trinidad and Tobago athlete at the Championships, dominated his rivals in the 100 metres dash. He stopped the clock at 13.14 seconds for a comfortable cushion on Costa Rica’s Luis Bedoya, the runner-up in 13.39.

Prime was even more dominant in the 200m event. The T&T sprinter struck gold with a 27.30 seconds, clocking more than two seconds faster than silver medallist Leonel Rodriguez. The Panamanian athlete got to the line in 29.66.