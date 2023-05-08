Liam Bryden overcame a first day charge from Zico Correia to capture his first championship title at the Ste Madeleine Open on Sunday.
His three-day gross score of 220 narrowly beat Correia’s score of 221, with Christon Baptiste taking third with 228.
Jada Charles’ score of 163 ensured that she beat last year’s Ladies’ champion Elise LaBorde, who won best net.
The other winners included Chris Richards Sr for the professionals flight, Kevesh Ramnath for the first flight, Amir Ali in the second flight and Dwayne Ramlal in the third flight. Ramlal was the only repeat winner.
Results:
Championship Flight: Liam Bryden 220, Zico Correia 221, Christon Baptiste 228
Professionals Flight: Chris Richards Sr 200, Chris McMillan 246
First Flight: Kevesh Ramnath 151, Durance Williams 152, Reynold Deonath 156
Second Flight: Amir Ali 162, Khaleel Nabbie 164, Ravi Maharaj 171
Third Flight: Dwayne Ramlal 170, Shazaad Ali 174, Damion Sarwan 179, Ashmead Ali 180
Ladies Flight: Jada Charles 163, Elise LaBorde 170