LIAM BRYDEN maintained his nerve to claim the 2022 Brechin Castle Open at Sevilla Golf Course in Couva on Sunday, completing his maiden triumph at the three-day tournament with a 220 gross score.
Bryden nursed a three-stroke lead on the final day to the finish line, withstanding the challenge of his competitors for a one stroke win over Angad Sonnilal, who shot a round of 76 on the final day to take the runner-up position.
Bryden and Sonnilal were ahead of junior Chris Richards Jr, who endured an inconsistent tournament to finish third with a gross of 223. Defending champion Zico Correia was only good enough for fourth place (225) while Ethan hill (227) took fifth spot.
This was Bryden’s first win since the T&T Golf Open in 2017.
Among the ladies, Yeji Lee topped the field with a gross of 157, dethroning Jada Charles whop finished fourth (168).
Sarah Ramphal took the runner-up position (164) with Chloe Ajodah in third (166) while Viloet Roopchand was fifth on 183,
A total of 63 golfers competed in the Open, which was extended to three days for the first time this year.