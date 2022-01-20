LIAM BRYDEN maintained his nerve to claim the 2022 Brechin Castle Open at Sevilla Golf Course in Couva on Sunday, completing his maiden triumph at the three-day tournament with a 220 gross score.

Bryden nursed a three-stroke lead on the final day to the finish line, withstanding the challenge of his competitors for a one stroke win over Angad Sonnilal, who shot a round of 76 on the final day to take the runner-up position.

Bryden and Sonnilal were ahead of junior Chris Richards Jr, who endured an inconsistent tournament to finish third with a gross of 223. Defending champion Zico Correia was only good enough for fourth place (225) while Ethan hill (227) took fifth spot.

This was Bryden’s first win since the T&T Golf Open in 2017.

Among the ladies, Yeji Lee topped the field with a gross of 157, dethroning Jada Charles whop finished fourth (168).

Sarah Ramphal took the runner-up position (164) with Chloe Ajodah in third (166) while Viloet Roopchand was fifth on 183,

A total of 63 golfers competed in the Open, which was extended to three days for the first time this year.

GUTSY LOSS

TEAM TTO’s men’s senior hockey team fought stoutly but just failed to stave off an attacking United States team as they were edged 3-4 in their opening preliminary round-robin game of the Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile, yesterday.

Chanderpaul to coach Tallawahs

Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed head coach of Jamaica Tallawahs for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League campaign.

The West Indies legend, who has waded into coaching since calling time on an illustrious career, will have as part of his staff Sir Curtly Ambrose, with the fast bowling legend named as bowling coach.

‘Show we can play’

The performance more than the result will be the key thing today for Trinidad and Tobago coach Angus Eve when his side takes on Bolivia in Sucre in a friendly international this evening.

The match will be the first for 2022 for the Soca Warriors, and also the first competitive match since their CONCACAF Gold Cup outing last July.

Mohammed ‘honoured’ to make Team of Year

Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammed are the only West Indies players - male or female - to earn selections on the International Cricket Council’s white ball all-star teams for 2021.

Both players were yesterday named to the ICC’s Women’s One Day International (ODI) Team of the Year.

Wildcats International Diaspora mourns Lendore

The Abilene Wildcats International Diaspora group has extended sympathy and condolences to the family of Deon Lendore.

The Trinidad and Tobago athlete died in a car crash in Texas, United States, 12 days ago.

Wiser King looks to take off

Given another chance at international level, Brandon King is hoping to make the most of his latest opportunity to establish himself in the West Indies’ T20 International side. King also has ambitions in the other formats of the game.