Bubble secure

While everyone in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) bio-secure bubble in Barbados, yesterday tested negative for Covid-19, there was still no confirmation if the CG Insurance One-Day International series between West Indies and Australia would continue.

The series was thrown into doubt on Thursday when the second ODI was postponed after a non-playing member of the West Indies team tested positive for Covid-19, moments before the start of the match at Kensington Oval, in Barbados.

The third and final match of the series was scheduled to bowl off at 2.30 p.m. today at the same venue. However, CWI issued a statement on its website yesterday saying that while there were no further infections following re-tests, the region’s governing body still needed to have talks with all parties to discuss when the series can resume.

“Cricket West Indies is pleased to announce that all 152 persons tested for Covid-19 on Thursday evening returned negative results, following the suspension of Thursday’s second CG Insurance One-Day International (ODI) before a ball was bowled at Kensington Oval, Barbados,” the CWI said it its statement, posted on its website at 3.58 p.m. yesterday.

CWI confirmed that all members of the West Indies and Australia teams and coaching staff, as well as match officials, event staff and TV production crew, were re-tested at the hotel with everyone being in room isolation since Thursday.

“Following confirmation from the Ministry of Health officials in Barbados that all the results are negative, CWI will now hold meetings with Cricket Australia (CA), the Barbados Cricket Association, and government of Barbados officials to agree when the resumption of the CG Insurance ODI Series at Kensington Oval can begin,” added the CWI.

CWI reiterated that it has been working closely with local Ministries of Health, to operate strict bio-secure bubbles successfully during the past year, and will continue to prioritise the health, safety and well-being for all concerned.

CWI successfully operated a bio-secure bubble for the Sri Lanka tour earlier this year in Antigua, followed by another in Grenada, and St Lucia for the South Africa tour of the Caribbean. No matches had to be postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test during those preceding series.

Australia currently lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 following a blowout win in the opening match on Tuesday.

Barbados has seen a surge in Covid cases over the last two weeks, leading to a recent tightening of Covid counter measures, including the re-implementing of an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

