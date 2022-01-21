TEAM TTO men’s senior hockey team head coach Darren Cowie will look to sort out some defensive issues today against Mexico in their second Pan American Cup match in Santiago, Chile, from 1 p.m.

Cowie’s squad suffered a narrow 4-3 loss to the USA in their opening game Thursday. And they will need to win today against the Central Americans to keep their hopes of advancing to the crossover segment of the tournament.

Cowie and his assistant coaches Dwain Quan Chan, who was released out of quarantine after TTO’s first game, and Raphael Govia were expected to construct a session yesterday to concentrate on the areas where they erred against the USA on Thursday.

“There was work to be done with the defenders in terms of distribution and ball protection and carrying the ball into dangerous spaces and work a little more on ball possession as well,” Cowie explained. “So while we did have some really good counter-attacking moments with Teague and Tariq (Marcano) and (Jordan) Vieira even young Tarell (Singh) and our forward Joel (Daniel), it is still a point where we need to possess the ball more and not always think about attack, attack because it leads to a lot of turnovers and we lose a lot of counter-control energy when we consistently turn over the ball.

“So that is one thing that I think needs to be a big factor in terms of our training session… defenders in the build-up, being stronger and more knowledgeable about repositioning on and off the ball and how we protect and possess the ball… that is going to be key in our game against Mexico.”

Cowie believes given the travel troubles and a rushed training session—that only concluded at midnight on Wednesday—the team experienced, he and the technical staff had set out a decent defensive plan against the USA, a plan that the Akim Toussaint-captained side executed for the most part.

“So while jet lag was a factor, there is also the factor of not playing enough on a water-based turf to get up to speed. The guys were saying they just needed to shake off that first half before they could comfortably get into the game and get the ball moving a little better and get their legs underneath them in a sense,” Cowie said.

“I am not going to protect my boys and say we are the fittest guys in the world and say that it was just because of the pitch but at the same time we need to be fitter and we need some more time allotted to improving on the fitness aspect of it,” Cowie continued, adding that his charges did make gradual improvements in their speed, agility, endurance and strength and conditioning.

After Mexico, Team TTO tackle Canada in their final pool B preliminary round match Monday from 1 p.m.

