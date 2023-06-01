Building Legacy

FRESH from its triumphant victory at the recently concluded Antigua Sailing Week, the Trinidad and Tobago sailing vessel Legacy is back in Trinidad waters where she will take a much deserved break until the next racing campaign. The 43-foot sailboat which was skippered by Reginald Williams, won the overall Club Class trophy after edging past its rivals the Great Alpha Centauri of London to win the concluding race of the day, which secured the vessel a first place finish in its class and division.
Legacy’s adventure on the high seas almost ended before it even began, four days before the start of the competition the engine of the forty-year-old sailboat failed catastrophically. Just when the crew thought about throwing in the towel, a replacement engine was sourced and shipped to Grenada. The crew then sailed for 36 hours straight to Antigua where they had just four hours to prepare before showtime.
Some might attribute Legacy’s success to luck. However, Williams credits the planning and logistics spearheaded by the contingent of female sailors on board for getting Legacy and its crew to the starting line five minutes before the first gun went off. Among the female sailors was Williams’ wife, Nicole, who is a qualified captain in her own right.
“My father used to take us fishing in a pirogue and allowed us to get our lines tangled up. We loved anything to do with the sea,“ Nicole recalls.
She never imagined that one day she would become a sailor. As much as they loved the ocean, her family was not the sailing type. It was while working in Grenada that she discovered sailing and fell head over heels in love with the sport.
“Being out in the water, observing the dolphins, flying fish and the birds, and having the time to just sit and be alone with your thoughts really appealed to me. And then there’s the fact that you can get on a boat and go from point A to B with just the wind—assuming that there’s wind, because when there isn’t any wind it can be very frustrating,” she added with a wry smile.
Upon her return from Grenada, Nicole immediately signed up with the Trinidad and Tobago Sailing Association. It was there that she met Reginald, an experienced mariner who had been carrying on his family’s tradition which spans decades. They’ve been together since then.
In 2007 they bought Legacy, an icon in Caribbean sailing and a strong sailing boat that could run long distances and take a pounding if ever it received one. Legacy was built in 1983 by the late Captain Douglas Myers through Formula III Marine Limited in Chaguaramas which up until then had only ever made power boats. In order to maintain a competitive rating, many changes were made over the years, making Legacy one of the most optimised 43-foot sailboats racing in the Eastern Caribbean circuit under the Caribbean Sailing Association’s handicap (or rating) system. Legacy has crossed the Atlantic and sailed around the Caribbean.
Nicole crews on the foredeck, hoisting the spinnaker or larger racing jib when the vessel needs to go downwind. It’s a job that requires agility and skill—particularly when the yacht is at a tilt.
What does it take to be a female sailor? For starters, you need to be able to get along with people because sailing is a team sport, says Nicole.
“You also have to respect the sea and you must have patience,” she adds. “This is a sport where you need to work with the wind and the sea. You’re not in control, the wind and the sea are. If you work along with them then you will get ahead.”
Female sailors bring logistics, a sense of humour and calm to the table—but they work just as hard as their male counterparts. Even after years of experience, sea sickness can still be a challenge for Nicole. Large waves such as those they encountered off Martinique while returning to Trinidad still make her heart leap every once in a while.
“I know that I’m not alone; I am surrounded by competent people who know their job. Reginald is a professional mariner and I’m not a novice,” she says. “And, to be honest, sometimes when you’re frightened you just have to suck it up.”
The Williams’ and their crew crossed the Atlantic in 2015 and raced Legacy in Antigua back in 2017. They had planned to return after a break when Covid-19 hit in 2020, shutting up borders and cancelling all major events—regattas included. Then last year, Nicole threw out the idea that they should return to the Antigua Sailing Week.
“It was time,” she says.
By October they began preparations and maintenance work on Legacy. Despite their best efforts, when they were leaving Grenada for Antigua disaster struck. The couple can look back and laugh at the moment the engine’s piston arm exploded but at the time it happened it was as if their dream had died.
The engine is helpful for navigating the sailboat safely in and out of some Caribbean island’s ports, and to and from the starting line at races. Also, if the wind dies, the sailboat can rely on the engine.
Reginald organised for a replacement engine to be shipped immediately from Trinidad to Grenada and the female crew tapped into their logistics, skills and resources to make it happen. Friends in Trinidad and Grenada were invaluable. Grenada’s Customs and Immigration and the Port Louis Marina team, along with businessman and pioneer sailor Sir Hugh Bailey and his team and many other persons chipped in to help in Legacy’s time of need.
Fortunately, Legacy made it to Antigua in time to join 78 other sailing boats at the start line. The competition was stiff, the course required strategic sailing, planning and effort to manoeuvre the boat but Legacy was out to prove her worth, achieving 8.8 knots to windward.
“It was as if she was glad to be in the water and in Antigua,” says Nicole.
At the end of the final day of competition, Reginald congratulated the crew for a job well done. Then, as the boat tied up to the dock in Falmouth, they got the news: Legacy was the winner of the final race; she also won her class by one point. Her final tally of results also won her the division.
“Victory was great, it was a nice reward for the team. It was a joy to get up everyday and go racing. The prize was like icing on the cake,” says Nicole.
The seafaring couple already have plans to compete at the Antigua sailing regatta next year. At 40, Legacy is in her prime, and is now old enough to race in the classic race fleet. Nicole and Reginald are now in their 60s and have no intention of giving up sailing; it’s their way of life. Nicole encourages as many as possible to try their hand at the sport.
“If you want to get into this sport (and it’s a lovely sport), join the T&T Sailing Association. They have a continuous training programme. You can do it as a group or as an individual. If you live in the south there is a sailing school in Vessigny.
“It’s a beautiful, natural, inclusive sport,” says Nicole, “that has a place for anyone with a love of the sea and sense of adventure.”