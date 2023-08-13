Building slowly for future

The women will be back on the park this year in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). But it will still be a case of building from small beginnings.

As in the inaugural season of the Massy CPL, there will be three teams in this year’s tournament which bowls off on August 31 in Barbados.

Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will be defending their title against the Barbados Royals, who they defeated in last year’s final, and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.