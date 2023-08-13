Building slowly for future

The women will be back on the park this year in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). But it will still be a case of building from small beginnings.
As in the inaugural season of the Massy CPL, there will be three teams in this year’s tournament which bowls off on August 31 in Barbados.
Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will be defending their title against the Barbados Royals, who they defeated in last year’s final, and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
This year, the teams will be playing each other twice, making for an expanded total of seven matches, inclusive of the final, as opposed to four in 2022.
Unlike in the men’s version, Jamaica and the Leeward and Windward Islands still do not have franchises in the WCPL.
“The key with any new sporting product is to expand at the right speed,” says Pete Russell, CEO of the CPL.
“What you don’t want to do is go too fast and damage what you are trying to build. For now, three WCPL teams is the right number but our hope is that in the coming years this grows. But expanding before we are ready is not something we want to do, it will be counterproductive.”
Speaking further about the league’s approach to expansion in general, Russell added: “We are approached regularly about adding more teams to the men’s CPL, but as with the women’s teams, it is about doing things at the right time and the right pace.”
He said, “the challenges are around finding an owner who shares the league’s vision for how it should expand and partners in both government and the business communities in potential host countries who will work with us to make a new team a success.”
For the time being, the CPL is content to work with its three women’s teams.
“We hope that the WCPL will inspire the next generation of female cricketers and encourage more women and girls to take up this wonderful sport, but it is too early to gauge how successful we have been,” says Russell. “What we can say is the reception that we had for the (2022) tournament from all stakeholders has been fantastic and the fact that we have an expanded WCPL schedule this year shows that it has been a success thus far.
“What we can say is that the quality of overseas players we have involved in WCPL in 2023 shows that there is interest in coming to play from the best players from around the world.”
There have been a number of changes to the squads for this year’s series. Among the overseas additions are world-class New Zealand all-rounders Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates. Both players will line up with the Guyana Amazon Warriors. They will be joined by the first Indian player to join the WCPL, Shreyanka Patil.
Also involved for the first time is outstanding South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp who will play for the Royals. Meanwhile, two more South Africans, leg-spinner Dane Van Niekerk and top order batter Mignon Du Preez have strengthened the ranks of the champs, TKR, as has New Zealand left-arm spinner Fran Jonas and Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast.
Last year, TKR missed doing the double when they were beaten in the Women’s 6IXTY by the Royals.
This year, no details have been announced for a 6IXTY series but Russell says: “We are working on how the 6IXTY fits into the schedule for 2023, and more details on this will follow.”
When the first ball is bowled at Kensington Oval to start the WCPL on August 31, Russell is hoping it will mark the beginning of another positive adventure.
“For us, CPL is all about the fans,” he says. “While we can’t escape the commercial realities of running the tournament, what we want to achieve more than anything else is delivering a world class experience for fans who come to the games and those who watch around the world.”
SQUADS:
BARBADOS ROYALS — Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Rashada Williams, Jannilea Glasgow, Chedean Nation, Vanessa Watts,
Qiana Joseph, Trishan Holder, Jahzra Claxton, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Gaby Lewis, Amanda Jane Wellington.
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS - Stafanie Taylor, Karishma Ramharack, Natasha McClean, Shermaine Campbelle, Shakiba Gajnabi, Shekera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond,
Kaysia Schultz, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Ashmini Munisar, Djenaba Joseph, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Shreyanka Patil.
TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS - Deandra Dottin, Shamillia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Zaida James, Lee-Ann Kirby,
Carena Noel, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh, Orla Prendergast, Dane Van Niekerk, Mignon Du Preez, Fran Jonas.
FIXTURES
Thurs 31 Aug — Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Kensington Oval, Barbados
Sat 2 Sept — Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Kensington Oval, Barbados
Sun 3 Sept — Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals, Kensington Oval, Barbados
Tues 5 Sept — Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinidad
Wed 6 Sept — Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals, Trinidad
Sat 9 Sept — Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Trinidad
Sun 10 Sept — WCPL Final - 1st place vs 2nd place, Trinidad